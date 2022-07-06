Alessandra Ambrosio stuns in low-cut vest for Paris Couture Week

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned onlookers in Paris as she walked to the Giorgio Armani Prive show. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Alessandra Ambrosio is in yet another city as she was spotted in Paris for Haute Couture Week while attending a fashion show.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel attended the Giorgio Armani Privé show wearing a very low-cut men’s inspired vest top, that looked like a sleeveless blazer. She paired the look with black, oversized trousers, strappy heels, and a small, black purse.

Alessandra Ambrosio looked every inch the model in Paris

The bombshell wore her brunette locks down and loose, looking as if she had just got a professional blow dry and she covered her face in a pair of sunglasses.

Alessandra posted some of the pics to Instagram, the first one showing herself standing in front of a white Giorgio Armani Privé sign at the show.

Other pictures in the carousel showed her walking down the street looking every inch the high-fashion model in artistic shots in Paris, and in another she walked up a red staircase as she looked over her shoulder seductively.

In the caption on Instagram she wrote, “Paris✨ #GiorgioArmaniPrivé 🖤🍾 @giorgioarmani.”

Alessandra was seen in Turkey enjoying the stunning landscape

The stunning Brazilian model has been jet-setting all over in the last few weeks, first being spotted in Turkey, later a vacation in Italy, and now Paris. It’s amazing she has any time to rest!

Alessandra boasts over 11 million followers on Instagram, including fellow former Victoria’s Secret angels Elsa Hosk, Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo as well as celebs like Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Paris Hilton.

The 41-year-old has been busy posting all kinds of pics from her various travels to the social media platform, leaving her followers looking on with envy.

Just last week she set temperatures soaring while working in Turkey, showing off her hard-earned body in a red string bikini along with a tie-dyed pink, and white crop top cover up with matching shorts on Instagram.

Alessandra held her hand to the back of her head as her hair blew in the breeze while she stood in front of crystal blue water. Not only did she post bikini pics, but she also shared some delectable local cuisine. Her picture received over 27k likes, and was captioned with beach-themed emojis.

She later posted a video showing a variety of scenes from her trip in Turkey, including views from a helicopter ride making her life look almost unreal.

Alessandra vacationed in Italy recently as well

The model later took a break in Italy as she attended the wedding of a friend along with her current boyfriend Richard Lee.

She posted stunning pics standing on a balcony overlooking Amalfi, Italy in a bright yellow maxi-dress with a high thigh-slit.