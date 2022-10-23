Alessandra Ambrosio went back to black in a cinched dress for date night. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel

Alessandra Ambrosio looked gorgeous in all black during a recent night out.

The Brazilian model and her boyfriend, Richard Lee, were seen on a double date at Lavo Ristoranté restaurant in West Hollywood.

Alessandra posed on the steps outside the restaurant and gave major fall vibes surrounded by mini pumpkins.

The Victoria’s Secret model donned a little black dress for her night out. Her dress was cinched in the middle for a fitted look and featured a chic turtleneck collar.

She rocked thigh-high shiny black boots and carried a simple black clutch for the occasion.

Alessandra wore her hair pulled back to show off a pair of large black hoop earrings. She added a black leather jacket to the outfit and wore it unzipped with the silver buckle hanging to the side.

The supermodel added a few silver rings and had a simple, nude-colored manicure to complete the date night look.

Alessandra smiles during a double date with her boyfriend. Pic credit: NYP / BACKGRID

Alessandra and Richard have been together since February 2021.

While Richard maybe not be as well known as his girlfriend, he is also a talented model. Richard has worked with LA Models and Wilhelmina modeling agencies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) Alessandra posted a photo of the two at a football game in Utah. She kept it casual in a cropped Utah T-shirt and black jeans.

Alessandra previously dated fashion designer Nicolo Oddi following the breakup of her ten-year engagement with entrepreneur and father of her children, Jamie Mazur.

The couple split back in 2018 and share two kids together, Anja and Noah.

Alessandra celebrates Kim K’s birthday

The mom of two has no shortage of celebrity friends, many of whom are also working mothers.

Alessandra recently shared a birthday post in honor of model and reality star Kim Kardashian’s 42nd birthday. Alessandra shared a photo of the two in a modeling campaign they did together surrounded by other former Victoria’s Secret Angels.

The 41-year-old wished Kim a happy birthday, calling her friend “the hottest girl boss.”

The photo featured the famous models together posing in SKIMS skin-colored underwear and bras alongside other big names in the industry like supermodels Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum.

Alessandra is one of the most well-known former Victoria’s Secret Angels. She was also previously the original chosen PINK spokesperson for Victoria’s Secret’s younger line.