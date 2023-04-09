Alessandra Ambrosio enjoyed some family time in Praia Brava, Florianópolis, with her daughter Anja Louise and sister Aline Deboni.

The supermodel looked stunning in a colorful crop top and maxiskirt in the Brazilian city, which helped inspire her swimwear line, Gal Floripa.

Ambrosio posed on a beach in the Magic Island of Floripa wearing a crop top that came in blue and yellow.

She added a skirt that offered a visual gradation from a light yellow to light red into a darker cue of purple for a colorful display.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel let her brunette hair flow and styled it in a middle part.

Ambrosio accessorized the look with beaded necklaces, one of which featured a pendant. She also added bracelets to her right wrist and went barefoot to complete the beachwear.

Alessandra Ambrosio shows her fashion sense on the beach. Pic credit: msb / BACKGRID.

Alessandra Ambrosio puts on boxing gloves in Alo

Ambrosio looked ready to kick some butt as she rocked Alo activewear for a boxing photoshoot.

The model shared the photos in an Instagram post, adding the caption, “Knock out baby 💥🥊.”

In the first snap, the beauty put her hands up in Alo gloves while she gazed into the camera.

She looked menacing as she threw a kick on the heavy bag in the second snap before moving to a battle rope exercise in the third slide.

The model, who had her hair tied in a messy bun, posed in the stylish Alo activewear for the final slide.

Ambrosio is partnered with the brand and is promoting their Alo Wellness Club in the IG share.

The club is in Beverly Hills and has amenities such as an in-house gym, a yoga studio, a holistic resident facialist, Pilates, and organic healthy snacks to fuel workouts.

Alo has its roots in making yoga clothing and launched in Los Angeles in 2007 to help promote the practice.

Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid are among the stars that have been seen wearing Alo.

The brand makes clothing for going out, working out, and lounging at home and sells accessories such as sunglasses and yoga mats.

Alessandra Ambrosio stuns in eco-friendly fashion for BOTTLETOP

Ambrosio promotes guilt-free fashion in a stunning campaign shoot for BOTTLETOP. She shared the photos in an Instagram post and gave her followers details about the outfit.

“Grand in green 🌱🌿🍃 New campaign for @bottletopofficial, a collection crafted by women in Salvador and the Yawanawá Indigenous community using materials including upcycled metal, ocean plastic, zero deforestation leather, illegal firearm metal and açai seeds.”

The 41-year-old model promoted their green Margot Anodised crossbody bag that retails for $571.

BOTTLETOP made the stylish accessory for every occasion, such as a picnic or boardroom meeting. The prominently featured ring pulls are anodized using a chemical process that converts the metal surface into one with a metallic oxide finish.

The bag comes with two straps. A long plain leather strap for the crossbody look and a shorter shoulder strap.

It is made with zero-deforestation leather from Brazil’s Amazon forest and upcycled aluminum tabs.

BOTTLETOP was founded in 2002 by brothers Cameron and Roger Saul. The brand has a focus on sustainable fashion and supports local artisans by raising funds for health and education causes.

The BOTTLETOP bag is a bestseller, and its customers get to support impactful fashion that helps build communities.