Alessandra Ambrosio splashes in bikini to promote sales

Alessandra Ambrosio’s face up close. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

When it comes to Alessandra Ambrosio’s modeling career, she certainly has a lot going on right now.

One of her recent social media posts reveals just how busy she’s been representing elite brands, agencies, and more.

If a particular brand wants to make sure customers buy their bikinis or other staples, using Alessandra as the leading model makes so much sense.

Alessandra often rocks runways and occasionally splashes around on the shores of the ocean while wearing sexy bikinis.

That was the case recently — the two-piece swimsuit she wore is only one item from the Flourish Collection that she signed on with Gal Floripa –– and she referenced both names on her post.

Alessandra knows how to rock the most attractive swimwear.

Alessandra Ambrosio looks stunning while splashing around in a bikini

Alessandra modeled a white bikini on her Instagram Story to promote Gal Floripa swimwear sales. Both parts of the two-piece matched perfectly on her body and stood out in an even brighter way compared to her tan skin.

The bikini top Alessandra wore tied together with two strings that created a bow shape at the center of her chest. The bikini bottoms provided a little more coverage because they were made with thick fabric over each hip rather than tiny strings.

Alessandra Ambrosia in a white bikini. Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Since Alessandra was in the middle of splashing around in the ocean for the photo shoot, she was totally barefoot. She also skipped out on bracelets, body jewelry, and rings, opting for one simple gold chain necklace around her neck.

Alessandra’s long brown hair was parted down the middle in waves framing her gorgeous face. Her makeup looked natural and lightweight.

Alessandra Ambrosia always looks flawless while wearing white

In another series of photos, Alessandra posted on Instagram she was wearing a solid white dress that stood out just as much as the white bikini from her Story post.

The white dress provided tons of modesty in the chest area since it had a turtle neck collar hiding her entire throat. Her toned arms and shoulders were totally visible though since the dress was sleeveless.

The dress was quite long, covering her legs from her hips to her ankles. Despite the fact that she was totally covered up, the dress hugged her curves enough to show off her gorgeous physique.

Alessandra kept things totally uniform by adding white heels with pointy toes to the outfit for an all-white result. She shook things up with her accessories by adding a colorfully-patterned purse with colorful earrings and a chunky bracelet.