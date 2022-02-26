Alessandra Ambrosio soaks up the sun in aqua and white polka dot bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio shares new bikini pictures from the Caribbean. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency

Alessandra Ambrosio is beating the winter blues in sunny St. Barths.

The model and mother shared some new bikini shots from the Caribbean island.

Alessandra, who owns a bikini line, decided to represent another designer in the shots. Alessandra wore sunglasses in all of the pictures as she enjoyed the white sandy beach in a polka dot bikini and a loose shirt.

Alessandra has shared shots from the exotic destination for the past week.

Alessandra Ambrosio posts new bikini pictures to her Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio’s beach body gave fans workout motivation. Alessandra posted a series of three new photos to her Instagram page.

Alessandra shared the beautiful bikini pictures from scenic St Barths.

Alessandra wore a tiny blue bikini with white polka dots; the swimsuit showed off her flat stomach and taut abs. She paired the bikini with a blue boyfriend shirt.

She walked toward the camera in the first photo with her toned legs on full display. Alessandra kneeled in the ocean in the second shot. She reveals a necklace with the letter “A” and an emerald necklace surrounded by diamonds. The bright blue Caribbean waters accompanied the model in the background.

For the caption, Ale wrote, “acqua therapy.”

Alessandra looked at the bright blue sky that matched her swimwear. She is the owner of a swimsuit line, but this bikini belonged to someone else. Ale tagged Tori Praver Swimwear in the photo, the designer of her bikini.

Earlier this week, she shared pictures as she lounged in Alo athletic wear. The photos tagged The Rosewood LeGuanahani St. Barths– a swanky resort on the island.

Alessandra Ambrosio has a swimwear line called GAL Floripa

Alessandra is a frequent poster of bikini pictures. Perhaps it is no surprise that the former Victoria’s Secret Angel has a swimwear line.

Alessandra started the swimwear line GAL Florpia with her sister Aline Ambrosio and her best friend Gisele Cória. The three got the name GALl Floripa GAL from a combination of their names and the city where they grew up spending time.

The swimsuit materials all come from Brazil.

Alessandra discussed her bikini line and said, “’Growing up in Brazil, Gisele, Aline and I spent most of our summers together by the beach, immersed in the natural beauty of Florianopolis, known as ‘The Magic Island’, and spending almost every moment of the day in our swimwear.”

Alessandra continued, “It makes sense that swimwear became like a second skin.”

A GAL Floripa swimsuit costs between $88 and $288.