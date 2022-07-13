Alessandra Ambrosio sizzles in cut-out swimsuit in Ibiza

Alessandra Ambrosio has been showing off her toned body in Ibiza vacation pics. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Alessandra Ambrosio has taken her sun-worshipping to a new level as she continues to enjoy her sun-soaked vacation in Ibiza.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel stunned social media followers as she squeezed her tantalizing figure into a burnt-orange-colored bathing suit. It featured cut-outs on the side and gave her chest quite the lift, emphasizing her curves in all the right places.

Alessandra Ambrosio glowed at the beach in a dark orange swimsuit

Alessandra has been working on her tan as she showed off a bronzed glow, her long, lean leg on display as she pointed her toe toward the water.

She raised her arms behind her with a see-through cover-up in each hand as it blew back in the breeze. She paired the look with red-rimmed sunglasses and let her brunette tresses fall on her shoulders.

The Brazilian supermodel stood in front of a rocky coastline with white umbrellas in the background.

In a second photo in the series, Alessandra walked toward the camera as her hair blew behind her in front of clear blue water. Her chest was pushed up high, with her ample assets on display.

In the last carousel photo, the model showed off her other assets with a rear view of her famous butt, which many have seen strutting down the runway of past Victoria’s Secret fashion shows.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the photos, “b o h e m i a n [butterfly emoji].”

Alessandra gave a close-up view of her chest in the swimsuit

Alessandra gave a close-up view of the suit as she took a selfie from below on Tuesday for Instagram. Her lifted chest was on display as she paired the suit with a straw sun hat and black sunglasses, looking off in the distance as if she saw a pleasant view.

Her bronzed tan was noticeable, and she captioned the photo, “[sun emoji] w o r s h i p p e r.”

The model spoke to Vogue France in 2017 and shared her beauty routine, including many anti-aging serums and vitamin C. She gave the publication her daily skincare routine, telling them, “My daily routine is simple but effective. I cleanse my face, occasionally with exfoliator, and I love anti-aging serums that are packed full of vitamin C. BB creams with SPF are great too!”

As for her glowing beach waves, she said, “About two or three times a week, after I’ve shampooed my hair, I apply an ultra-reparative mask from the tips to the lengths and leave it on for ten minutes. Every two months, I go to a salon for a deeply nourishing treatment that leaves my hair feeling fantastic.”