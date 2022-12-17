Model Alessandra Ambrosio pictured arriving at the Launch Of Patrick Ta’s Beauty Collection. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Alessandra Ambrosio flexes her supermodel physique in a tiny string bikini for GAL Floripa.

In 2019, the 41-year-old launched her beachwear brand, GAL Floripa, in partnership with her sister, Aline Ambrosio, and her close friend, Gisele Coria.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is one of the most recognizable international models in the high-fashion industry.

The Brazilian stunner has modeled for Christian Dior, Armani, Bottega Veneta, Escada, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, and Next.

Alessandra is pictured in a dark blue string bikini for her lifestyle brand. The barely-there swimwear shows her toned physique in which she poses, adjusting the string on her bikini bottom.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She went with the high ponytail in the Instagram Story photo and is accessorized with gold hoop earrings that blend in with her bronze skin tone.

Pic credit: @galfloripa/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio hits the runway at the Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway show

Alessandra confidently strutted down the catwalk in skintight denim at the Qatar Fashion United by CR Runway show at Stadium 974 in Qatar.

The model was also in the middle eastern nation to support her country, Brazil’s football team, who is now out of the celebrated World Cup competition following a 4-2 loss to Croatia on penalties.

Her slender and toned physique looked sensational in form-fitting denim, which had a gray catsuit aesthetic.

She paired the fit with knee-high black boots and clutched onto a black motorcycle helmet as she walked down the runway.

She shared photos of her appearance with her 11.5 million Instagram followers.

Alessandra Ambrosio revealed her diet leading up to fashion shows

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Alessandra revealed how she dieted leading up to her 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“It all depends on the day and if I am working on set or working from home. For breakfast, I usually have eggs and/or avocado toast and after my work-out, I usually grab a green juice followed by lunch where I usually have a salad along with some chicken or fish,” she told the publication.

She continued, “For dinner, I might go for sushi, or grill Brazilian BBQ at home. I also have some nuts or a protein bar in my bag all the times in case I get hungry while I’m running around.”

She also told the publication she spends up to 90 minutes in the gym to get in runway shape but spends more time hiking or playing volleyball with her friends to burn calories.

She also used the Tracy Anderson Method to get a full-body workout.

In the interview, she told Harper’s Bazaar she only began working out after having children.

She shares two children with her former partner Jamie Mazur a daughter born in 2008 and a son in 2012.