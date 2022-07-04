Alessandra Ambrosio shows some leg in yellow dress with thigh slit

Alessandra Ambrosio showed some thigh in a yellow maxi-dress in Italy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Alessandra Ambrosio shared a photo of the stunning Italian landscape, though it was nothing compared to the beauty of the former Victoria’s Secret angel.

Alessandra showed some major thigh and her long, lean leg in a bright yellow maxi-dress. The beautiful ensemble featured long sleeves, with cut-outs along the sides of her abs and a very low neckline.

Alessandra Ambrosio wore a yellow maxi-dress with a high thigh slit

Not many people can pull off yellow, but her tan skin looked radiant in the color, and she paired it with a pair of gold, strappy heels.

The 41-year-old, who hails from Brazil, wore her hair down in relaxed-looking beach waves and accessorized with a pink flower in her hair, in case the vacation ambiance wasn’t obvious enough.

She stood on a white balcony overlooking the clear blue water on the Amalfi Coast in Italy, with the town of Amalfi tagged in her photo. The enviable landscape was noticeable in the background, with mountains jutting out of the water.

Alessandra had shared the photos to Instagram, where she received over 39k likes, and captioned the post, “La dolce vita… [pink flower emoji] [yellow heart emoji].”

Alessandra was seen standing on a balcony overlooking Amalfi, Italy

In the next photo in the carousel, Alessandra stood on a different balcony higher up, perhaps from her hotel room, as she showed off a closer view of her dress and glam makeup. Her gold hoop earrings and multiple gold rings were also on display.

In the last photo, the model gave a rear view, showing off her famous butt, and the back of the yellow dress that featured even more cut-outs. She looked off into the distance, most likely appreciating the view of Italy.

Alessandra Ambrosio posted to her Instagram Stories, sharing herself in the same dress, but rather than on dry land, she had jumped in the pool still fully clothed, clearly partying the night away. She was seen dancing and sipping on a drink as she enjoyed the music.

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

It appeared she was in Italy to celebrate the wedding of a friend, as she had written in her Instagram Story, “Pool partyyyyyy… to start the wedding celebrations #domandmichael.”

Alessandra is in Italy with her new boyfriend for a wedding

Alessandra is in Italy with her current boyfriend, Richard Lee, and had posted a romantic photo of the pair enjoying a delicious Italian breakfast from the balcony of Caruso, A Belmond Hotel (rooms go for over $2,000 a night!)

The lovebirds were clearly feeling the amore in the air as they shared a kiss and later a selfie in front of their breakfast table.