Alessandra Ambrosio shows skin wearing stuffed animals

Alessandra Ambrosio is wearing a new outfit consisting of stuffed animals as she shows the perks of upcycling with former colleagues. Pic credit: @AlessandraAmbrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio is showing skin and love for stuffed animals in a new look.

She was one of nine women, all former Victoria’s Secret models, to wear the up-cycled ensembles.

Other models included Candice Swanepoel, Lais Ribeiro, Stella Maxwell, Sara Sampaio, Martha Hunt, Elsa Hosk, Lily Aldridge, and Leomie Anderson.

The Brazilian model shared the new shots with her 11.4 million Instagram followers, receiving likes and comments for her efforts.

Alessandra sported cuddly stuffed animals, with a Teletubby, duck, and smurf in the mix. She wore a cheeky bikini underneath the animals and even rocked a tail.

The Instagram post also featured a short clip so that viewers could watch Ale in action.

Alessandra Ambrosio poses covered in stuffed animals

Alessandra’s hair featured soft waves in a center part which blew in the wind. She wore minimal, clean makeup, as the accessories were the true star of the shoot.

She held a leash with a stuffed animal attached and struck a few animated poses, including a hair flip.

She kept the Instagram caption simple, with a few emojis to indicate animals and eco-friendly practices.

The shots appeared in More or Less magazine, under the creative direction of Jaime Perlman.

Victoria’s Secret models pose as Earth Angels showing upcycling

The shoot was called “Earth Angels,” a play on words speaking to the eco-friendly nature of the shoot, filled with former Victoria’s Secret bombshells. A post showed all the women who participated in the shoot and some information regarding the materials used to create the looks. The caption also credited the team of hair, makeup, lighting, and photography assistants who facilitated the shoot.

A caption accompanying a photo of the ladies read, “Hallelujah! For our final cover, we assembled an all-star cast of Earth Angels, styling nine ex-Victoria’s Secret models in faux-fashion label Kezako’s upcycled underwear made from aluminum wrap, dried-out loaves of bread, old newspapers, cuddly toys, and then some.”

The Instagram page for the magazine also highlighted the outfit Candice Swanepoel wore. She was described as Earth Angel 01 and wore reclaimed leather mixed with plastic trash bags for wings.

The caption read, “Earth Angel 01 | Tape wing and fly away! @candiceswanepoel is ‘Dark,’ wearing a pen-tattooed patchwork bodysuit made out of piece of leather reclaimed from La Réserve des Arts (the recycling plant in our last story!) The wings and shoes? Trash bags and tape.”