Alessandra Ambrosio shows skills in spandex headstand

Alessandra Ambrosio has been showing off her yoga skills. Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram



Alessandra Ambrosio took a break from serving stunning looks to center herself and do some yoga poses. One pose, in particular, a headstand, turned heads as Alessandra showed off her strength and balance.

Alessandra joins the ranks of yoga enthusiasts like Dua Lipa, who frequently posts yoga pictures and videos. Dua Lipa’s headstand in heels and a crop top for Vogue was particularly impressive.

As a world-famous model with an equally well-known figure, her body and Instagram are a great way to promote brands.

Alessandra Ambrosio does a headstand in spandex

Alessandra Ambrosio showed fans how flexible she was in a set of yoga photos taken in spandex. She posted the photos from Cannes, where she showed her incredible core strength.

Her white and black spandex hugged her petite yet toned figure. She showed some cleavage in her activewear that featured spaghetti straps that kept her curves in place.

Alessandra’s light brown hair was in a low, long ponytail that blew in the wind. She did a couple of seated poses before getting creative; Alessandra struck a headstand pose in black spandex.

Her backdrop was the definition of picturesque, as bright blue Mediterranean waters and blue skies were visible. Eagle-eyed fans even spotted a cruise ship, no doubt en route to a scenic destination.

Alessandra did a few yoga poses, which likely came in handy during the exciting yet stressful Cannes Film Festival, where the model keeps a hectic schedule.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wrote in the caption, “inhale, exhale… yoga à la plage,” adding some French since she has been in the south of France.

The photos were part of a promotion for Alo Yoga.

Alessandra often posts shots of herself in yoga attire to promote the brand. Alessandra is not the only model to promote Alo— a quick look at the brand’s Instagram reveals pictures of other models like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Lucy Hale is also often spotted in pricey sportswear.

Alessandra Ambrosio Cannes 2022

For Alessandra Ambrosio, Cannes is somewhat of a tradition as the Brazilian model appears at the festival annually. She lends her body to the event, displaying designer duds on her lean frame.

The 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival was no exception, as Alessandra had fashion moments at the event.

Alessandra donned a gorgeous, strapless Alberta Ferretti gown with metallic ombre embroidering and massive diamonds from Boucheron.

She also wore a duchess gown by Stephane Rolland, complete with long white opera gloves and expertly placed pasties across her chest.

The Cannes 2022 Film Festival is winding down, with Saturday being the final day of the festival.