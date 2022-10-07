Alessandra Ambrosio shows off toned physique in tiny bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio shows off her slender physique in a teeny bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Alessandra Ambrosio looked breathtaking once again as she beautifully posed for the camera during a recent photo shoot.

The 41-year-old Brazilian model showcased her natural, toned physique while wearing a skimpy, orange bikini.

Alessandra is well known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, as she started modeling for the company in 2004 until she parted ways with the brand in 2017.

Ale was also asked to be the first spokesmodel for the company’s PINK line.

The model has seen great success over the years, as she has continued to model for a handful of other companies, including Balmain.

Alessandra was recently captured on the beach as she posed for GAL Floripa, a Brazilian beachwear company that she founded.

Alessandra Ambrosio is mesmerizing in orange

In a recent Instagram Story on GAL Floripa’s page, Alessandra modeled some of the key pieces from the Flourish and New Beginnings collections.

In this particular shot, the model posed in a beautiful, burnt orange ribbed-style bikini. The top was a low-cut halter piece, and the bottoms were a simple, low-waist fit as they perfectly hugged the model’s waist.

Alessandra paired the orange bikini with some chunky gold bracelets and a simple gold ring as her brown wavy hair flowed naturally beside her face and down past her shoulders.

Her skin was glowing as she had a smokey eye paired with a rosy cheek and nude lip to finish the sun-kissed look.

Alessandra was photographed with her mouth slightly opened as she looked out into the scenic foreground.

Pic credit: @galfloripa/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio models her fun autumn looks

The model has been quite active on her social media lately, as she recently posted one of her fabulous fall fits while she glistened in the warm sun.

Alessandra looked stunning yet comfy as she rocked a matching velvet suit jacket and pants.

The outfit was light brown and incorporated white strips down the side and a sleek black trim.

She completed the festive fit by wearing dark sunglasses over her eyes along with a complementary red lip.

The model struck a pose as she rested her back against the wall and crossed her feet over one another, revealing her classic white Nikes.

The photo was captioned, “Autumn Sun 🍂☀️🍂,” and was liked by 13k of her followers.

Alessandra’s fit was indeed fun and festive, as it most certainly gave off a fall aesthetic.