Alessandra Ambrosio shows off toned abs and legs in miniskirt and crop top

Alessandra Ambrosio looked fierce and fabulous as the model walked the streets of New York, baring skin and showing off her outfit.



The Brazilian model, who became a household name after she joined Victoria’s Secret as an Angel, has not stopped her craft since she began more than two decades ago.

Alessandra was one of many models, including Cindy Kimberly and Bella Hadid, who arrived in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week.

The 41-year-old model strutted her stuff on a New York street and captured photos of her doing so.

Alessandra wore a crop top with a brown turtleneck top which transitioned into a black bandeau-style bra.

Her famous abs were front and center, with her taut tummy and bronzed skin visible. She wore a white oversized dress shirt over the belly-baring garment.

Alessandra Ambrosio puts on a fashionable show in New York

Ale wore her light brown hair in a loose ponytail with soft waves and bans framing her famous face. She sported large gold hoop earrings and sunglasses. She rocked a denim miniskirt with a black belt and silver buckle.

She paired the skirt with black ankle boots featuring high heels. Alessandra’s caption contained New York-themed emojis, including the State of Liberty.

Alessandra geo-tagged “Uptown New York” in case there was confusion about where she was. The toned beauty, who regularly practices yoga, showed that her boots were made for walking in the latest shots.

Alessandra Ambrosio didn’t think modeling would last

Although Alessandra has enjoyed a career that began in the 90s, she didn’t think her modeling job would last. And she had every reason to believe that because the average modeling career is short. Luckily for Alessandra, she has defied odds and enjoyed a long career.

She spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about her long-lasting career and fashion sense.

Alessandra said, “I think I’m still happy to be playful and go with my mood, or match the occasion, so I’ve always had fun with my looks. But I think the change has been internal. Over the years, I have become more confident with who I am and how I present myself. So I can experiment and try on looks without feeling at all self-conscious.”

She offered readers insight into her style inspiration. She said, “The style icons: Brigitte Bardot, Grace Kelly, Marilyn Monroe, because they carried themselves with confidence and a sense of fun. They also embraced a timeless look.”

Years from now, people could list Alessandra as their fashion inspiration.