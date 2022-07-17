Alessandra Ambrosio shows off strapless bikini ‘When in Italy’

Alessandra Ambrosio flaunts her bikini body in Italy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Alessandra Ambrosio is living her best life in a bikini on the swanky Almalfi Coast in beautiful Italy.

She shared a series of bikini photos as she enjoyed paradise, including sun, waves, food, and drinks.

The Brazilian supermodel wore an olive green and light purple knit outfit over a matching strapless bikini with a bandeau-style top.

Alessandra posed against a railing as she struck her best model pose and looked off into the distance. Behind Alessandra was a cliff with lush greenery at the top.

Alessandra also posted a photo of her tasty treats, including breaded calamari, burrata, and sliced tomato. The model washed it down with an Aperol Spritz and a lemonade beverage. She shared an authentic frozen lemon drink and drank the cold drink out of a lemon.

Alessandra overlooked the water, which featured multiple fishing boats, clear water, and rocks in the ocean.

Alessandra Ambrosio strikes a pose with a friend in Italy

Alessandra posed with a friend as they both wore sun hats.

The photo looked like a postcard with Italian-style homes built upon the rugged cliffs of the Amalfi Coast, overlooking the water.

There was also a beach, complete with sunbathers and kayaks. Alessandra wore fashionable gold-rimmed sunglasses as she protected her eyes from sun’s rays.

Her caption used emojis to tell the tale of her Italian getaway, with fruit and food emojis that matched the photos, and said, “When in Italy…” Alessandra shared the shots with her 11.3 million followers and received many likes and comments for the post.

Alessandra Ambrosio reveals she did not expect modeling to last

Alessandra Ambrosio’s modeling career has spanned more than two decades, but she recently revealed that she did not expect the profession to last.

She told Harper’s Bazaar, “I think I’ve developed an inner confidence. I didn’t expect modeling to last, but here I am still doing it and loving it. So, that has made me feel that I can embrace my look at every stage of my life.”

Luckily for Alessandra, her career had staying power, but she understands there is more to life than fashion. She explained, “If what we wear makes us feel confident and relaxed then it feeds in to how we are in the world. But that doesn’t mean we should obsess because then it becomes a source of anxiety. I think we should approach fashion with a sense of fun and playfulness.”

Alessandra finished, “That way we can enjoy trying on looks and seeing how it feels. If it doesn’t work, move on. If it does, then enjoy. But of course it’s not everything. Life is about family, friends, love. Fashion should be the icing on the cake, not the be all and end all.”