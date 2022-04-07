Alessandra Ambrosio shows off perfect beach bod in a bikini while playing in ocean with Richard Lee

Model Alessandra Ambrosio posed alongside her boyfriend Richard Lee during a getaway in The Bahamas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

On Wednesday, Alessandra Ambrosio “fell in love” with her boyfriend Richard Lee in the blue Bahamas water.

The Brazilian supermodel, 40, took to Instagram to share a series of photos and a video clip of the couple enjoying their time on their tropical trip.

Ambrosio showed off her beach body next to her boyfriend Lee

The former Victoria’s Secret model posted three cuddly photos in the bright blue water while wearing a tiny string bikini by her swimwear brand, GAL Floripa.

The first photo showed Ambrosio being carried by Lee, the second showed him dropping her in the water, and the last photo showed the two sharing a kiss while wrapped in each other’s arms. Ambrosio also posted a video clip of the two playfully splashing the ocean water at one another while Ambrosio ran away to avoid any more “flying” water.

“Everyone falls in love sometimes… @_bigasia,” Ambrosio wrote in the caption of the swipe-through post.

Ambrosio posted a “behind-the-scenes” clip of Lee picking his girlfriend up to get the first photo she uploaded in the series. The video showed the two laughing before he successfully grabbed her and picked her up in a cradled position.

In the video, she also tagged the Baha Mar Resort and Casino, which the hotel states is “an integrated resort destination” located on Cable Beach in Nassau, Bahamas.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Her Boyfriend, model Richard Lee, also posted a photo from their time in The Bahamas. He shared a snapshot of the couple standing on surfboards in the middle of the blue water, with him wearing a long sleeve top and Ambrosio in another string bikini.

“Just us two navigating these waters together… one of us is a model and the other one is behind me. Guess who is who,” Lee wrote.

The two also shared a sunset photo from their trip, dressed for the night with Ambrosio in a flowy dress and Lee in a tee-shirt and sneakers.

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Ambrosio on her swimwear line GAL Floripa

In the Brazilian model’s first photo, she tagged her bikini with her own line of swimwear’s Instagram page. Her brand, GAL Floripa, was created in Ambrosio’s home of Brazil and was launched by the model in 2019.

The line, created alongside her sister Aline Ambrosio and best friend Gisele Cória, is circled around the ideas of the “divine feminine” and “sisterhood.” Growing up by the beach together, the three had always dreamed of one day creating a brand that carried something they basically lived in, swimwear.

Living in Brazil, wearing a bathing suit was almost like a “second skin” to Ambrosio, and she wanted to create a brand that was fun and interchangeable.

The suits for the brand, described by the supermodel as being comfortable with a bit of iridescence, are often seen worn by Ambrosio herself in her Instagram posts.