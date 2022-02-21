Alessandra Ambrosio shows off long and lean torso in textured blue bikini from GAL Floripa

Alessandra Ambrosio at Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Model, fashion designer, and businesswoman Alessandra Ambrosio took to Instagram to show off a stylish suit from her GAL Floripa collection.

The 40-year-old mother-of-two had her fit physique on full display as she posed in the warm sun of Malibu, California.

Plenty of friends, followers and fans reacted to her latest look, leaving their comments of admiration and praise for Ambrosio’s look.

Alessandra Ambrosio shares photos in blue bikini from GAL Floripa

In a series of images shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, Alessandra Ambrosio looked spectacular as she modeled a textured blue bikini from the GAL Floripa collection.

Along with the bikini, Ambrosio rocks brown shades and a multi-color bohemian bucket hat on her head. In addition, she wears gold bracelets and a beaded necklace as part of her look.

“Sunny hunny 🍯🌞 #BLUESKYcolor,” wrote in the caption, tagging GAL Floripa.

The former Victoria’s Secret model included three photos with unique poses. In the first, she’s resting against a fence on the beach, showing off her toned arms and stomach.

A second photo provides a closer look at Ambrosio from the torso up as she appears to be seated in front of the fence, while the third photo features Ambrosio stretching with the help of a fence post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The bikini is available on the GAL Floripa website as part of the New Beginnings Collection. The Top Faith Sky Blue top and Bottom cost $98, and $88, respectively. Both items were created in Brazil, which is where Ambrosio was born.

According to the UK’s Daily Mail, Ambrosio launched GAL Floripa in 2019 with her sister Aline and friend Gisele Cória. The brand’s mission is to “inspire women to embrace their femininity with a holistic approach.”

The GAL Floripa name is a combination of the three women’s first names along with Florianópolis, nicknamed Floripa, which was the spot that inspired the swimwear brand.

Fans and followers react to Ambrosio’s look

Alessandra Ambrosio currently boasts 10 million followers on her Instagram and received over 52,000 Likes on her latest photo series. She also received nearly 400 comments about her look, as of this report.

“Still so pretty with fantastic shape Ale ❤️🔥,” a fan commented on Ambrosio’s IG post.

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Another admirer suggested that Ambrosio is the reason for the recent warm weather in some areas of the country.

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagrarm

“Body goals,” another commenter wrote, praising the model’s fit look.

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Ambrosio received plenty of other compliments on her Instagram photos, including “breathtaking,” “gorgeous,” and “stunning.

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Days before her textured blue bikini post, Ambrosio shared another selection from GAL Floripa, a brown bikini that she modeled in several photos sitting and laying on a bench for a scenic beach series.