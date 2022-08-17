Alessandra Ambrosio shows off incredible physique in skimpy green bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio gives beach vibes in a green two-piece. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Image Press Agency

Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio is touted as one of the most beautiful women in the world. Gracing the cover of hundreds of magazines, she often shows off her amazing body.

Alessandra lives her life on full display on social media, hopping from beach to beach in an incredible lifestyle of fun and adventure.

The actress is vacationing on Galija Beach in Montenegro, and she was photographed playing in the crystal blue water of the Adriatic Sea on the stone beaches of the Mediterranean.

Alessandra posted two photos of her beach day, wearing the Flora bikini top and bottom from GAL Floripa swimwear, the swimwear line created by Allesandra, her sister, and a close friend.

The metallic green bikini top features a deep neckline and a matching bottom with a ruched waist, which showcases Alessandra’s toned abs.

She lifts her hair, arching her back to show off her flawless model body, while knee-deep in the aqua-clear seawater.

Alessandra Ambrosio shows off her swimwear line on social media

Along with her sister and her best friend, Alessandra created the high-end swimwear line they named GAL Floripa, which is a combination of their three names joined with the name of a famous beach in their home country of Brazil, Florianopolis. They started the brand in March 2019.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The ladies are proud of making swimwear that is high quality but affordable for the masses. They advertise that the materials they use for their creations have protection against UV rays and are resistant to ocean and pool water.

The GAL Floripa brand is by women, for women, and promises to enhance every woman’s figure so they feel amazing in their swimwear and want their bikinis to feel like a second skin to the women who wear them.

Alessandra Ambrosio is also a busy mom and philanthropist

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is the mom to two kids: Daughter Anja, 14, and son Noah, 10. She co-parents her kids with her former fiance, Jamie Mazur, an American businessman.

Alessandra is also an ambassador for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, lending her name to the rare disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.

She also has an extensive acting resume, starring in several movies and television shows, including Daddy’s Home and Daddy’s Home 2, and several countries’ franchises of Next Top Model.