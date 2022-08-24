Alessandra Ambrosio shows off incredible abs in matching sports bra and leggings for WeHo shopping

Alessandra Ambrosio shows off toned abs in a matching sports bra and leggings. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her amazing toned-up abs in a matching sports bra and leggings. The Brazilian supermodel was spotted while shopping at Byredo in West Hollywood.

The 41-year-old Brazilian supermodel wore a sleek and shiny, blue-gray sports bra with matching leggings. The cropped training top allowed for Ambrosio’s abs to steal the show as the model went about her day.

The skintight leggings hugged the supermodel’s legs, accentuating their length and toned muscle. Alessandra tied a pink jacket around her waist in an appealing pop of color.

The first spokesmodel for Victoria’s Secret company’s line PINK glamorously sported trendy aviator sunglasses. Alessandra also accessorized with studded earrings, bracelets, and a double-stranded necklace that featured a round pendant with a bluish gray hue, to match the sports bra and leggings.

The TV personality wore her hair up, with a few strands loose and free in the front. Alessandra’s manicured nails were flesh-toned, giving the supermodel a fabulous and put-together appearance.

Alessandra completed her look with white sneakers as she carried two shopping bags with her right hand, showing off her flexed arm muscles. The supermodel looked absolutely phenomenal in her athletic aesthetic.

Alessandra Ambrosio created a swimwear line with both her sister and best friend

In March 2019 Alessandra created a high-end swimwear line with her sister and her best friend. The three combined their first names and referenced a well-known beach in their home country of Brazil, Florianopolis, to ultimately name the swimwear line, GAL Floripa.

The high-end swimwear that GAL Floripa sells protects against UV rays and is designed to enhance a woman’s figure and promote confidence. Alessandra regularly shows off the swimwear on her social media as she travels around the world on tropical adventures.

The supermodel has 11.3 million followers on Instagram, and her fans love to see her show off her swimwear line.

Alessandra Ambrosio reveals how she keeps up her figure

Alessandra reportedly shared in an interview how she keeps her body in such incredible shape, even after having kids. Along with working extra hard, Alessandra gave the pro-tip to dance and workout alongside loud and upbeat music, in the Tracy Anderson Method.

“Cause the music is really loud, and you don’t really feel like you’re working out, you feel like you’re dancing and you’re learning all these cool dance moves,” the supermodel shared.