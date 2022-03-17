Alessandra Ambrosio shows off her ‘prep school’ look in a tiny skirt, matching sports bra and white button up

Alessandra Ambrosio is back to school in her newest prep school outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/Admedia

Alessandra Ambrosio is showing off a sexy schoolgirl outfit in her latest pictures.

The lingerie model added a series of sultry photos to her Instagram page for fans to admire. Although her specialty is lingerie and swimwear, Alessandra showed she rocks preppy attire, too.

The cute look was part of a partnership for Alo sportswear. Fans and colleagues showed their approval for the schoolgirl style.

The Vogue Scandinavia cover girl’s career is hotter than ever, just shy of her 41st birthday.

Alessandra Ambrosio rocks a ‘prep school’ outfit in a tiny skirt, matching sports bra, and white button-up

Alessandra Ambrosio is celebrating a partnership with Alo with some new prep school-inspired photos. The model, fresh off a Vogue Scandinavia cover, continues to model her versatility.

She shared an assortment of photos and videos modeling her latest look. Alessandra’s hair was in a high ponytail in the first picture. She wore sunglasses, played with her hair, and looked toward the ground. Alessandra removed her shades for the second picture; she swung her hips to the side and looked at the camera. The third part of the post included a short video of Alessandra posing for the campaign. She turned and smiled to reveal her sweatshirt that read “Alo” in big letters.

She wore a tan, pleated skirt that matched her sports bra. Her white button-up shirt was open to reveal her Alo sports bra. She also rocked her signature “A” necklace and stylish sunglasses. Alessandra wore a sweatshirt draped over her shoulders in true prep school style.

She wrote for the caption, “Prep school @alo #alopartner.”

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Fellow former Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge wrote an encouraging comment that read, “Cuteeeeee.”

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Another admirer commented with some heart-eyed emojis to show support.

Alo is increasing in popularity with celebrities and influencers.

Alessandra Ambrosio is not the only celebrity who loves Alo sportswear

Alo specializes in yoga clothing like leggings and sports bras. The goal of Alo is “Empowering women through fitness & style.”

Hailey Bieber is known for her street style and frequent Pilates sessions with her celeb BFFs. Alo Yoga is a big part of her Pilates repertoire – she rocks the attire quite frequently. Hailey’s close friend Kendall Jenner did an extensive campaign for Alo.

Victoria Justice also posed in an Alo winter-themed shoot.

Actress Alexandra Daddario is another Alo fan.

Alo leggings are pricey; a pair of leggings start at $80, and prices continue upwards of $100.