Alessandra Ambrosio shows off four sexy dresses as she bares tons of skin for Vogue Scandanavia shoot

Model Alessandra Ambrosio posted new photos from her photoshoot with Vogue Scandanavia.

Alessandra Ambrosio is rocking the pages of Vogue Scandanavia with her latest photoshoot for the publication.

The Brazilian beauty, 40, took to her Instagram to post four of her looks featured in the Scandinavian branch of the well-known fashion, beauty, and culture magazine.

Alessandra Ambrosio showed off multiple sexy looks from designer Dundas

In the photos, the supermodel wore the designer fashion brand Dundas – also known as Dundas World. The brand was founded by designer Peter Dundas and was created alongside his partner Evangelo Bousis. It was seen by the world for the first time when worn by singer Beyonce Knowles at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

The brand’s description states that it is for anyone “unapologetically bold” who wishes to stand out in any room.

For the shoot, Ambrosio was styled by Christopher Campbell in the designer’s latest Spring-Summer 2022 collection.

The photoshoot appeared to have a nature feel, with three out of the four photos involving multiple plants and greenery in the background.

A breakdown of Ambrosio’s four looks

The first photo that she posted showed her in a short black lace-up dress that featured a bra top and long sleeves. Although revealing, the tasteful piece fit the model perfectly while still showing off a decent amount of skin.

The second photo introduced more “spring color” vibes, as the dress consisted of a bright purple and green zebra print design. The long dress, called the “Zenith Animal Print Evening Dress,” also featured a high neck cut, a high leg slit, and more tasteful midsection cutouts.

The model also matched the bold dress with green lace-up heels that paired perfectly with the dress’s revealing slit to show off her long, toned legs.

In the third look, Ambrosio wore the brand’s “Electra Black Evening Dress” – another black lace-up dress that primarily showed off the back of the piece. The dress featured a mostly open-back design and full lace cutouts on the side. In the photo, designer Peter Dundas was also seen on one knee fixing the bottom of the dress as Ambrosio posed for the camera.

The last photo the model posted was another shot with her designer – this time, the two were shown casually lounging on a cream-colored couch.

Dundas wore white pants with a colorful belt and beige button-up, while Ambrosio showed off a colorful silk jumpsuit. The piece, titled the “Stormy Jungle Camouflage Jumpsuit,” featured an intricate multi-colored design with chain straps and another midsection cutout.

Alessandra Ambrosio has been featured on Dundas’ Instagram page in other looks as well. She was most recently wearing the designer’s “Tanner” skirt, which featured multiple zippers and a bright green and blue design.

The brand captioned one of the photos, “#AlessandraAmbrosio wears the TANNER Skirt. How would you style this Spring Break essential?”

Dundas claims on their official website that their designs are loved by many other celebrities – including Ciara, Katy Perry, Kendall Jenner, Gabrielle Union, and Emily Ratajkowski.