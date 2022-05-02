Alessandra Ambrosio shows off cowgirl style in daisy dukes 

Alessandra Ambrosio poses in cowgirl attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Alessandra Ambrosio hopped from one festival to another as she left Coachella and attended Stagecoach. The model’s name is synonymous with Coachella fashion, but she showed that she is versatile as she went from bohemian to country.

The Brazilian bombshell, who just celebrated her 41st birthday, shared photos with a friend as they danced under the sun at the music festival. The brunette beauty just came from an island photoshoot where she promoted her bikini line GAL Floripa.

Both ladies dressed the part as they wore cowgirl hats, boots, and daisy dukes.

Alessandra Ambrosio rocks western-style in daisy dukes at a festival

Alessandra Ambrosio paired her daisy dukes with a sheer, glittery crop top that allowed her toned tummy to show. Her super short shorts came up to her waist, and a colorful scarf hung from her hip. Alessandra tagged her friend, model Ludi Delfino in the festive shots.

She rocked brown leather cowgirl boots while her friend wore black shorts and matching cowboy boots. The two embraced and kicked their slender, toned legs as they smiled widely.

Ale threw up a peace sign as she posed in front of a giant boot, wearing similar footwear. Her wrists were covered in bracelets allowing her admission to the festival. She wore aviator sunglasses and a cowboy hat to complete her look.

She wrote in the caption, “Stagecoach.”

Alessandra’s comment section contained praise for her festival style and vibrant pictures.

Alessandra Ambrosio talks about motherhood and her career

Alessandra Ambrosio became a household name after walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Alessandra spoke with Glamour about her evolving career, motherhood changes, and her book with photographer Stewart Shining.

She said about pregnancy and the unexpected changes that occur, “I had no idea what my body was gonna go through.”

Luckily for Alessandra, she said her clients were understanding. She revealed, “And with all my clients, especially with Victoria’s Secret, they were all very happy for me. And they totally like embrace me, you know, and they gave me the support that I need.”

Alessandra was just one of the models to walk at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show months after giving birth– Heidi Klum and Candice Swanepoel did the same.

She said, “With both of my pregnancies, I only had a few months to get back in shape. I love eating healthy and taking care of my body, but I don’t like going through like crazy diets.”

Alessandra said she worked out and breastfed both children, which helped her get back into tip-top shape.