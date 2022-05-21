Alessandra Ambrosio shows her body in plunging metallic dress

Alessandra Ambrosio Cannes 2022. Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio had another fashion win on the red carpet of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. She wore an embellished strapless gown by Alberta Ferretti. The designer is also having success at Cannes; Eva Longoria’s Cannes dress was also by Ferretti.

Alessandra enjoyed some rest and relaxation last month and celebrated her 41st birthday.

She also celebrated Coachella, a music festival where she was regularly photographed. Finally, she did some promotion for her swimwear line, GAL Floripa, before she jetted off to the South of France.

The model has been attending red carpet events on behalf of Nespresso at the festival.

Alessandra Ambrosio goes strapless for Cannes

Alessandra Ambrosio looked magnificent on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

For day two of the festival, she went all out in a strapless gown by Alberta Ferretti. The silver dress hugged her statuesque figure and accentuated her hips before it flared into a mermaid style at the bottom.

The embellished bustier gown featured a plunging neckline that teased just a hint of cleavage. Ale’s bare neckline allowed her sparkling jewels by Boucheron to be visible.

Her gorgeous smokey eye accentuated her features. She sported a center part with a slight wave in her hair, which cascaded down her back. Ale’s toned arms were visible as the hardworking model showed the fruits of her labor.

Alessandra included a bonus: a video so fans could see her in motion.

The video showed Ale while she stepped onto her hotel balcony and rested her hands on the ledge. She overlooked the beautiful landscape, which featured blue skies and clear water. Then, Alessandra stepped out of the vehicle and onto the red carpet, where photographers eagerly awaited.

Alessandra tagged the team of hair and makeup artists who helped make her look possible. She credited Georgi Sandev, Dimitris Giannetos, and Milan Blagojevic, as she showed it took a village to get the look done.

Alessandra Ambrosio Cannes 2022

Alessandra Ambrosio’s Cannes 2022 started with a princess moment at the Armageddon Time premiere. Anne Hathaway and Julia Roberts also graced the red carpet for the Queens-based coming-of-age story directed by James Gray. It was Alessandra who stole the “fashion” show.

She wore a custom-tailored haute couture dress from Stephane Rolland’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The dramatic duchess satin ball gown possessed crystal pebbles and a train. The bodice was backless and showed off Ale’s slender frame and toned back. She wore elegant material that reassembled pasties as part of the gown over her chest.

Cannes is ongoing and more looks from Alessandra are expected.