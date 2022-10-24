Alessandra Ambrosio promotes GAL Floripa with a stunning bikini photo as she strikes a pose. Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her multi-tasking abilities as she revealed her killer supermodel figure while she promoted her bikini line in a stunning share.

Alessandra wore a two-piece by GAL Floripa in a picture-perfect green bikini, and the look appeared on her brand’s Instagram Story, which she later reshared on her own page for more exposure.

The IG Story provided information about the bikini that Alessandra wore in the fabulous photo.

Alessandra’s gorgeous swimsuit was from GAL Floripa and featured a color called Grass.

Her bikini featured thick straps and a string across the bodice, adding a unique addition to the look. The bottom featured a bunching detail and a flattering high-waisted design.

The two-piece had ruching throughout the swimsuit design, which created a feminine touch.

Alessandra Ambrosio accentuates killer figure in GAL Floripa

Alessandra struck a model pose as she stood on jagged rocks, with what looked like Italy in the background.

She raised her arms in the air and shared one of her famous supermodel poses as she crossed her ankles and showed incredible balance.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And although Alessandra’s bikini was undoubtedly a beautiful sight, the background also caught the eye of viewers, thanks to the scenic ocean setting.

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Behind Alessandra was a yacht in the water and flotation devices denoting shallow waters. There were also blue skies overhead, with the sun illuminating a perfect view of the Mediterranean Sea.

The model’s brown hair was slightly tousled as it blew in the wind and slightly covered her famous face.

Alessandra’s toned figure and long legs featured a sunkissed glow.

Alessandra Ambrosio cofounded GAL Floripa bikini line

Like fellow Victoria’s Secret alum Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra launched her own bikini brand after leaving the famous lingerie giant.

While Candice released Tropic of C, Alessandra dropped GAL Floripa.

Alessandra started the brand with her best friend, Gisele Cória, and her little sister, Aline Ambrosio. The name combined the three names of the creators with their childhood stomping grounds, Florianopolis, Brazil.

Alessandra spoke to PEOPLE in 2019 when she first launched her new business venture.

She shared, “We always had this dream. We grew up in Florianopolis, which is an island south of Brazil, and swim was always like our second skin.”

Alessandra continued, “We were always in a swimsuit going from one beach to another and always wanted to have a bikini shop there one day. That was our dream when we were 18.”

Alessandra showed that dreams could come true with her latest endeavor.