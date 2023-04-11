Alessandra Ambrosio continues to enjoy a family vacation in Florianópolis in her native country of Brazil.

The supermodel shared several photos and gave a glimpse of paradise in the first picture as she posed on a rock in a colorful summer dress.

In the second snap, Ambrosio rocked a bikini which showed her slender model physique as she dipped her feet in the ocean water and sand.

She posed with her sister Aline and friends on a boat in the third snap as she wore a stunning bikini from her swimsuit brand Gal Floripa.

Ambrosio gave another view of the stunning pink swimsuit in another snap of the Instagram share.

She accessorized the look with dark sunglasses and a pink cap as she posed with her hands in the air.

The 42-year-old also shared a rare photo with her two children as they enjoyed another beach day.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel shared the series of photos with her Instagram followers and let them know she is enjoying a vacation, writing, “These days… 🌊☀️⛵️🍹🧡.”

Alessandra Ambrosio shows her skincare routine with Clarins USA

Ambrosio stunned in an ad to boost sales for Clarins USA’s Double Serum Light.

In the clip, the model posed with the product before playing with her dog on a bed in the ad.

She is seen applying the serum to her face while flashing a smile for the camera.

The 42-year-old beauty also applied some serum to her neck and added lip gross before blowing a kiss to the camera.

The Clarins USA Double Serum Light Texture Firming and Smoothing Anti-Aging Concentrate retail for $132 on the official website.

The serum promises to help combat visible signs of aging and contains 21 potent plant extracts, including turmeric, for a lightweight anti-aging serum for more radiant skin.

Clarins is a family-owned French multinational cosmetics brand that was founded in Paris in 1954 by Jacques Courtin-Clarins.

The brand sells skincare products for sun protection, the face, and the body.

They also have makeup products, such as mascara, eyeliner, and lipstick. Their range also extends to men for shaving, cleansers, and anti-aging serums.

Alessandra Ambrosio stuns in Michael Kors for Fashion Trust U.S.

Ambrosio cut a stylish figure as she rocked a black Michael Kors dress as she attended the Fashion Trust U.S. event last month.

Ambrosio shared the photos on her Instagram, giving several angles of the dress with different poses.

She accessorized the look with a unique gold necklace and matching bracelets.

The supermodel was glammed up by MUA Kristine Studden and celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos who styled her locks with a middle part with face-framing stands of her by her sides and a French braid.

She also shared a BTS clip of getting ready for the event.

Fashion Trust U.S. is a non-profit organization that helps support up-and-coming US-based designers.