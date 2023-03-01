Alessandra Ambrosio enjoyed a calm, serene moment as she was seen floating in the water, looking as if she was completely in her own world.

After the Carnival celebrations in Brazil and several pictures of the events posted to her Instagram, it appeared the former Victoria’s Secret model really needed a bit of silence, and that’s just what she got.

Alessandra floated on her back in a pool of clear blue water that appeared to overlook the ocean, and she tagged Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, as her location so she has yet to leave the popular vacation destination.

She had her eyes closed and leaned her head back in the water, getting her hair completely soaked, but she did leave her face dry as she was wearing a bit of light makeup that included brown eyeshadow and some lipgloss.

The Brazilian stunner was clearly feeling inspired as she shared a quote from Paulo Coelho, writing, “It’s the possibility of having a dream come true that makes life interesting.” 💫@paulocoelho.”

In a second shot, she shared a picture of the quote from the book it’s from, The Alchemist, though it was in Portuguese.

Alessandra Ambrosio is the founder of the swimwear brand Gal Floripa

Alessandra wore a white bikini in the pool, and though she didn’t tag who made it, there is a similar look from her own swimwear brand Gal Floripa.

According to the website, there is a white bikini available called the Super Moon Top, and the reason it’s called that is that the straps can be changed around so it can be worn in several different styles, including strapless or with cut-outs in the middle.

On the website, it says, “The SUPERMOON multi-way bikini top can be worn in many different ways, varying as well as the moon phases and in tune with a woman’s moments, thus minimizing tan lines.”

The best part is that it’s currently on sale for $82.60 and matches with the Bottom Bloom White Lilies, which are also on sale for $75.60.

Alessandra has been in Brazil for the 2023 Carnival celebrations

Alessandra has been enjoying herself immensely over the last week as she stayed in Rio De Janeiro and São Salvador, Brazil, for the 2023 Carnival celebrations.

In one Instagram carousel, the model shared several pictures of herself down by the beach in the Ipanema neighborhood of Rio De Janeiro.

The heat and humidity radiated from the images as Alessandra was seen sitting on the beach for a laugh and crossing the street near the sand.

She wore a small bag from Celine, along with a mesh red dress from the brand Cult Gaia. She threw her hair up in a messy bun and sported a pair of dark sunglasses for the occasion.

Of course, every single picture looked as if the model was in the pages of Vogue magazine in an article about Carnival fashion.

Keep your eyes peeled for more outfit inspiration from Alessandra and perhaps more enviable shots from her trip to Brazil.