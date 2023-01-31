Alessandra Ambrosio looked stunning in a bodycon dress in a new video.

The supermodel wore the high-fashion Viva Black Evening Gown by Dundas as she had her brunette hair in a slick ponytail.

The 41-year-old rocked the dress, which features a lace-up formation across the chest, shoulders, and back.

She shared a short clip on her Instagram page which showed her getting glammed up before showing every angle of the black jersey, high-slit dress.

In the snap, Ambrosio accessorized with gorgeous gold earrings and matching rings.

The Instagram video was soundtracked by Creepin’ by Metro Boomin, featuring The Weeknd and 21 Savage.

She added a caption to the captivating video, writing, “Feeling good in @dundasworld 🖤✨.”

Alessandra Ambrosio stuns in a Gal Floripa bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio looked stunning in the green Flora bikini from her brand Gal Floripa.

“Salt, sea, sun ✨💦,” the caption of the Instagram photo reads.

In the photo, she poses on a picturesque beach with her hands over her shoulders, giving a full view of her beautiful slender physique.

The stylish two-piece swimsuit features a V-shaped neckline and ties at the back.

The grass-colored bikini also comes in an amber and divine color palette that features removable padding. It has UV 50+ sun protection and is water resistant, according to the website.

Ambrosio founded the company with her friend Gisele Cória and sister Aline Ambrosio.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel spent a lot of time enjoying the natural beauty of Florianopolis in Brazil and took inspiration from the island to make the swimwear brand.

The lifestyle brand aims to create clothing that inspires women to embrace femininity with a holistic approach.

How Alessandra Ambrosio got in shape for the Victoria’s Secret runway

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Ambrosio opened up about her preparation for Victoria’s Secret runway show.

The outlet asked her about her workout routine, to which she responded: “I love to do different classes, and lately I have been doing Tracy Anderson Method because it’s fun and it feels more like a dance class than a work-out” she said, continuing:

“But, at the same time, it’s great exercise as it targets all muscle groups.”

The Brazilian model also said she focused on her glutes and didn’t exercise until she gave birth to her children.

As for her meal prep for the runway, the model started her day with eggs, avocado on toast, and green tea.

She then snacks on vegetables and green juice throughout the day but did not specify her lunch and dinner.