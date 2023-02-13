Alessandra Ambrosio returned to her Victoria’s Secret modeling roots with a gorgeous throwback featuring a close friend.

The GAL Floripa founder posted the picture on her Instagram, where she has amassed 11.6 million followers.

Alessandra’s followers often receive updates about her life, including modeling gigs and travel photos.

She recently arrived in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she has been living it up ahead of the Super Bowl.

The Nespresso spokesperson took a break from football to share a special moment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For her latest post, Alessandra had a message for a friend in honor of a birthday.

Alessandra Ambrosio pays tribute to a friend with a stunning throwback

The model chose her Instagram Stories as the place for the big reveal.

Although the post appeared in Alessandra’s native Portuguese, the positive sentiment was universal in any language.

Alessandra Ambrosio showed birthday love to a friend. Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

The mother of two even added her own confetti decoration to the image to signify celebration.

The image showed Alessandra and her friend wearing string bikinis and smiling. Alessandra rocked a beautiful satin bikini with strings and beads decorating the ensemble. She also donned gold-rimmed sunglasses, with her light brown tresses in loose waves.

Meanwhile, the birthday girl wore a triangle bikini top in a beautiful shade of bluish-purple. Alessandra’s friend also sported sunglasses and wind-blown hair while posing against a wall.

Although the picture was a throwback, Alessandra has stayed in shape throughout the years.

Alessandra Ambrosio’s yoga workout

One of the ways that Alessandra has stayed in shape throughout the years has been with yoga. She has been a vocal supporter of yoga, touting the physical and mental benefits of the practice.

Alessandra told Fox News, “I love to do yoga as it centers me and also at the same time keeps me in shape.”

The Brazilian beauty also gave some specifics, revealing her incredible 10-minute planks.

She continued, “I try to do some stretching and hold a plank for five to 10 minutes.”

If Alessandra ever needs caffeine to get her going, she probably has a lifetime supply of Nespresso.

Alessandra Ambrosio is the face of Nespresso

Nespresso hired Alessandra as its spokesperson and paid tribute to her Brazilian heritage with a brand-new blend.

Alessandra spoke to Forbes about her Nespresso deal and confessed that she wouldn’t put her name on any product.

As Alessandra told the publication, Nespresso and its vision were close to her heart. Promoting the blend, Liminha Over Ice, was a natural fit for Alessandra.

And when she made a promotional video for Liminha Over Ice, she got to incorporate her love of yoga.

Alessandra revealed, “I was really happy when they chose me to be their face for the campaign, and we shot it in Brazil. The whole campaign, it’s about doing yoga, taking time for yourself, feeling good, the inhale and exhale.”