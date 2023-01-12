Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a red string bikini while on holiday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Theresa Bouche/AdMedia

Alessandra Ambrosio is just out here living her best life as she laps up the sunshine while on a family holiday in Isla Holbox, Mexico.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel showed off her incredibly taut and tanned figure in a patterned red string bikini with a unique string design on the chest and matching string bottoms that flattered her figure.

She posed next to a pal as the pair were holding drinks and laughing, giving each other a toast as they clinked glasses. The model wore a large straw hat that was perfect for keeping out the intense sun in Mexico and a pair of dark sunglasses.

The happy ladies stood in front of a lavish pool that overlooked the white sandy beach with clear blue water, making anyone completely envious.

Alessandra’s followers can live vicariously through the stunning model, who has posted several picture carousels from the vacation that started on New Year’s Eve.

The whole family partied the night away on the beach, eating delectable dishes and enjoying each other’s company.

Since then, Alessandra has posted several pictures and carousels to social media showing off the incredible vacation, including her kids, Anja Louise, 14, and Noah Phoenix, 10.

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio wore black and white string bikinis while on holiday

Alessandra was seen in an array of attractive bikinis while on the beach vacation, including a glowing white string piece with a simple style and matching top and bottoms.

The Brazilian bombshell could not have looked more at home in the ocean as she lay her head back and got her hair wet, looking as if she was talking to Mother Nature herself.

The green-blue water threatened to swallow her up as she waded around, but she looked perfectly content in the warmth of the sunshine.

She captioned the shots, “Vitamin sea 🌊✨,” a great play on words but also completely truthful, as nature has a calming influence on many people.

Alessandra later showed up in a similar shot in which she was in a black string bikini that was the same simple style as the white.

She sat in much shallower water as she threw her head back and appeared to be breathing in the fresh, salty smell of the ocean.

She captioned the shot with a quote, writing, “Ocean souls overflow Whenever there is a storm” 🌊⛈️.”

Alessandra is an Alo Yoga partner and endorses them regularly

As with several celebrity influencers, Alessandra is an Alo Yoga partner, a brand that sells activewear clothing, and has an app with pilates and yoga videos.

In a recent video clip, she was seen working on lunges and squats in an eye-catching purple spandex outfit from the brand.

Looking at the Alo yoga website, it appears Alessandra is wearing the Ribbed Airlift High-Waist 7/8 Enchanted Legging in dark plum, which retails for $165, and the Ribbed Airlift Enchanted Bra Tank, also in dark plum, which costs $115.

At one point, she wore a black sweater on top and stayed on trend with a pair of purple New Balance sneakers.

In the caption, Alessandra wrote, “Endorphin dose 💪🏻💥@alo #alopartner,” revealing she was getting into a good mood with natural remedies such as exercise.