Alessandra Ambrosio sends temperatures soaring in red bikini while in Turkey

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a red, string bikini in Turkey. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Temperatures were soaring in Turkey today and it wasn’t due to the sun! Alessandra Ambrosio turned the heat up, posing up a storm on the balcony in front of the ocean.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel stunned in a red, string bikini top with a cut-out that gave a small view of her cleavage, and paired it with a white, red, and pink tie-dyed shirt tied underneath with matching, high-waisted shorts.

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a red bikini top and tie-dyed cover-up

Alessandra wore aviator sunglasses and left her hair down as she stood on a balcony in front of crytal blue water, and dazzling mountains.

The photos were published to Instagram, and received over 18k likes so far.

Alessandra looked off into the distance as if she was daydreaming about walking down the runway at a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The 5’9″ Brazilian stunner shared a few more pictures in the carousel, showing herself posing in a restaurant, as well as pics of the delicious food she ate.

The lithe model showed that hard work pays off as she showed off her taut abs, and tiny waist, accentuated by the ties on her crop-top.

Alessandra shared photos with Harpers Bazaar and photographer Stewart Shining

According to her Instagram Stories, Alessandra is in Turkey shooting photos for the Turkish version of Harpers Bazaar. She shared photos from the Zuma D-Maris Hotel, posing for selfies with photographer Stewart Shining, who recently published a book of photos of the model, aptly titled “Alessandra.”

Alessandra Ambrosio in a selfie with photographer Stewart Shining. Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio

She posted a story from a blue chair under an umbrella, wearing a tight, beige dress and looking every inch the celebrity with a pair of sunglasses and a scarf on her head.

Alessandra Ambrosio laid on a beach chair in Turkey looking every inch the celebrity. Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio

In another Instagram Story, Alessandra was seen with her makeup done, tagging Harpers Bazaar Turkey, and in a mirror, her pert derriere is almost visible under a very short sweater dress.

Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her pert derriere in a white sweater dress. Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio

In later stories, Alessandra wore a black and white floating maxi-dress from her collab PatBO x Alessandra Ambrosio while attending dinner.

She stood on a balcony in one photo with her hair up in a messy ponytail. It was a daring dress, featuring cut-outs around the chest, and was clearly a perfect choice for a dinner in Turkey.

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a black and white dress in Turkey. Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio

Alessandra previously showed off a barely-there, white pleated skirt by Miu Miu

Just yesterday, Alessandra was once again on the lookout for attention, sharing an Instagram snap from the same Turkish hotel. She wore a white sweater that was actually a crop-top, a white pleated skirt that barely had enough material to cover her butt, and white knee-high socks.

The look screamed school-girl inspired, and Alessandra told her followers the outfit was Miu Miu.