Alessandra Ambrosio says good morning in plunging white minidress

Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Venice Film Festival. Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio shows off while sporting a thigh-skimming lace minidress while taking a tour of Venice.

The former Victoria’s Secret model looks amazing during the Venice Film Festival on an Italian vacation.

In an Instagram post, the canal water looks beautiful, with bright townhomes painting the horizon.

She boasts a chic, all-white, before-Labor Day look featuring a pair of strappy white stilettos, a lacy silk mini dress, and a tailored white blazer.

The Brazilian model’s fashionable look was made possible by celebrity stylist Amarsana Gendunova.

Her stylist put her in an Ermanno Scervino mini dress made of silk georgette with lace and a matching white jacket.

Ermanno Scervino is an Italian fashion company founded in Florence, Italy. This was a great outfit choice by Amarsana Gendunova for celebrating the fantastic designers in the region!

To finish the whole look, Alessandra wore chunky gold jewelry, a pale pink designer handbag, and thick-rimmed, cat-eye, burgundy sunglasses to match her bold, dark red lipstick.

Alessandra captioned this fabulous post of her Venetian vacation in Italian, reading, “Buongiorno Venezia… 🛶☀️💋”

Alessandra Ambrosio attends Venice Film Festival

According to the Daily Mail, the Brazilian model will walk the red carpet for the annual Venice Film Festival.

The 79th Venice Film Festival starts Wednesday, August 31, 2022, and ends on Saturday, September 10, 2022. It attracts huge celebrities that love film and is held at the Lido di Venezia.

According to its website, the Venice Film Festival aims to “raise awareness and promote international cinema in all its forms as art, entertainment, and as an industry, in a spirit of freedom and dialogue.”

Alessandra Ambrosio on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar

The 41-year-old businesswoman and supermodel also posted on her Instagram the same day, promoting her new cover for Harper’s Bazaar Türkiye.

Alessandra looks amazing in her Harper’s Bazaar photoshoot by photographer Stewart Shining.

On the cover of the Turkish magazine, Alessandra is wearing a long, ruffled, champagne-colored gown while on a boat. This seems to be a theme for her summer!

Next, she is photographed wearing sparkly silver pants without anything on top during golden hour.

The third photo is in black and white, which showcases her stunning figure in an oversized black striped blazer. Finally, the fourth image is back in vivid color, where Alessandra wears velvet pants and a sequined tank top in a dark red color.

Alessandra looks amazing in every look, giving effortless beauty with fabulous water backgrounds.