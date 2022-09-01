Alessandra Ambrosio reveals toned legs in thigh-skimming minidress

Alessandra Ambrosio shows off toned legs in a thigh-skimming minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Alessandra Ambrosio revealed her toned legs in a thigh-skimming minidress while on vacation in Italy. The Brazilian model was the first spokesmodel for Victoria’s Secret PINK line.

The white and lacy dress cropped high on the model’s thighs and showed off her long and toned legs, which faced forward at an angle as the highlight of the photo. The dress fitted tight to Alessandra and featured thin white spaghetti straps.

The accomplished model sported a white coat over her shoulders in a glamorous parade of style. Her arms didn’t go through the sleeves but instead elegantly peeked out from under the coat.

Alessandra accessorized with a gold bracelet, chain necklace, and silver earrings, all of which nicely complimented the all-white outfit. The cover girl rested her hand on a small flesh-toned purse that brought out her sun-touched skin.

The model wore cat eye sunglasses, giving the outfit a chic appeal. Her long brown hair was tossed back over her shoulders as she leaned back in a sitting position for the photo shoot.

Alessandra completed her look with tall white stiletto heels, which featured straps to wrap around the ankle and even further elongated her legs. Her look paired nicely with the beautiful Venice, Italy, in the background.

Alessandra Ambrosio shares her daily food intake

Alessandra shared with Harper’s Bazaar what she likes to eat throughout the day.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“For breakfast, I usually have eggs and/or avocado toast and after my workout, I usually grab a green juice followed by lunch where I usually have a salad along with some chicken or fish,” she said.

“For dinner, I might go for sushi or grill Brazilian BBQ at home,” she continued. “I also have some nuts or a protein bar in my bag all the time in case I get hungry while I’m running around.”

Alessandra makes sure she gets the right amount of calories and nutrition for her body and also reported that she would put in up to an hour and a half of gym time to keep fit for her runway shows.

Alessandra Ambrosio spent summers in Florianopolis

Alessandra’s swimwear line, GAL Floripa, is in part named after Alessandra and her childhood friends, Gisele Coria and Aline Ambrosio. It’s also named after a beach in Brazil, where the three used to spend their summers.

On GAL Floripa’s About page, Alessandra said, “Growing up in Brazil, Gisele, Aline, and I spent most of our summers together by the beach, immersed in the natural beauty of Florianopolis, known as ‘The Magic Island,’ and spending almost every moment of the day in our swimwear. It makes sense that swimwear became like a second skin.”