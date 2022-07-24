Alessandra Ambrosio relaxes in a bikini for a beach snack

Alessandra Ambrosio is enjoying her beach day with a healthy snack. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Alessandra Ambrosio is no stranger to the beach. In fact, she basically lives there if we’re going by Alessandra’s social media shares.

In her latest beach spotting, Alessandra wowed in a lined grey bikini with thick straps and a high-cut brief-styled bottom for an outing in Santa Monica over the weekend.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was seated on a beach towel while wearing a lavender baseball cap and mirrored sunglasses.

She accessorized with multiple necklaces, a bracelet, a few rings, and multiple earrings for the Southern California beach outing.

While Alessandra pulls plenty of attention on her own, the 41-year-old model’s healthy snack ended up getting the spotlight as she sat on her towel.

While enjoying her outing, the mother of two sparked up some attention as she gazed at and then enjoyed a tiny apple snack.

Alessandra Ambrosio snacks on an apple at the beach. Pic credit: Backgrid

Alessandra Ambrosio admits that her favorite snacks are not so healthy

While Alessandra Ambrosio chose an apple for her Santa Monica beach snack, it turns out that some of her favorite things aren’t nearly as healthy.

When speaking to Yahoo! Life’s Deglazed, Alessandra admitted that her favorite kind of cake is carrot with chocolate frosting. And she didn’t stop there.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“They say models don’t eat to keep our figures,” she said of her diet, “but for me, I always loved food — I think everything with moderation is fine.”

“I love my curves. I like to eat. I like to be healthy,” she says. “Of course, I love a dessert or some French fries.”

Alessandra is back from Italy trip

Alessandra Ambrosio was in Italy last week, enjoying her time in the sun on the Amalfi Coast.

The former Victoria’s Secret model loves to share photos from her lavish vacations, and this recent one was no different.

She was spotted making out with her boyfriend, Richard Lee, within the collection of photos. The Brazilian bombshell also shared photos of herself posing in a red bikini as well as time spent on a boat.

In other snaps shared from the amazing Italy vacation, Alessandra posed in a mustard-colored bikini top and matching striped cover-up. In the photo, she gazed out at the surf with sunglass-covered eyes. On the next slide, she showed off the crystal clear water and an amazing view of cliffs and beach.

Alessandra Ambrosio is enjoying a summer of fun, full of beachy memories all over the globe and she’s probably not done yet.