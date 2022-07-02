Alessandra Ambrosio puts on cheeky display in string bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned fans in a cheeky selfie while lounging in Italy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoyed herself on Friday as she lounged by the pool, soaking up some sun and clearly making everyone jealous, not just of the location but her stunning figure as well.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel managed to show off her hard-earned body while still lying down and relaxing. Alessandra laid down on a white towel with her pert derriere in the background and red, white, and blue bikini bottoms clinging to her cheeks.

Alessandra Ambrosio showed some cleavage propped up on her elbows in a selfie

She was propped up on her elbows to show some major cleavage in her matching bikini top, and her fully made-up face was the closest to the camera though her makeup was natural, with nothing too showy.

Alessandra’s hair was half-wet in the quintessential Victoria’s Secret beach waves, and it’s likely it was from a genuine day at the beach rather than a salt spray.

Her confident selfie gained Alessandra over 161k likes, and she captioned the photo, “It’s the summer of our lives; we’ll contain it for a while She holds the heat, the breeze of the summer in the circle of her hand I’d be happy with this summer if it’s all we ever had [sun emoji] [thinking cloud emoji].”

The caption is song lyrics from Summer Girl by Jonas and Plunkett.

In the second photo, the model shows just her thighs in the red, white, and blue bikini bottoms overlooking the enviable scene, and in the third photo, Alessandra took a close up selfie with wet hair and a seductive look on her face.

The selfie was most likely taken in Ravello, Italy after the model shared other photos there

It’s likely the selfie was taken in Italy, as Alessandra posted photos to her Instagram Stories on Saturday of her vacation spot in Ravello along the Amalfi Coast.

Alessandra Ambrosio shared an Instagram Story from Ravello, Italy. Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

The 5’9″ Brazilian stunner shot a video from a balcony, tagging Amalfi, Italy, with a picture that said “Ciao “on top.

In another Instagram Story, she posted a picture of gorgeous Italian houses, tagging Ravello, Italy, in the shot.

Alessandra is clearly traveling a lot this summer, posting pictures from Marmaris, Turkey, just 3 days ago.

Alessandra Ambrosio shared an Instagram Story from Ravello, Italy. Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra was in Turkey just a few days ago

She shared a photo of herself to Instagram, baring her tight abs in a red string bikini that showed her chest in a small cut-out and wore a tie-dyed pink and white tied cover up on top with matching shorts and aviator sunglasses.

The model stood on a balcony, once again in front of crystal clear water, with her hand behind her head, striking a pose.

Alessandra shared a series of shots from the trip, including some delectable-looking local cuisine.