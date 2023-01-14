Model Alessandra Ambrosio pictured at the 2018 iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Alessandra Ambrosio looked gorgeous in a stunning blue swimsuit from her bikini brand.

The Brazilian stunner launched GAL Floripa with her close friend Gisele Coria and sister Aline Ambrosio.

The brand’s name represents the first letters of their first names and the synergy between the trio. It is also inspired by Brazil’s southern coast, Florianópolis or Floripa.

Ambrosio is one of the most successful international models and rose to fame as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Therefore, the 41-year-old beauty is the perfect model for Gal Floripa, highlighting the stylish swimsuit for the stunning photo.

The supermodel smiled as her feet caught the waves on the beach.

Pic credit: @galfloripa/Instagram

She accessorized with a gold necklace and matching bangles and wore a large sunhat with her long hair flowing from the sides.

The one-piece beachwear features a dual strap with an angular neckline for optimal chest support. It also has a cutout side for a sizzling aesthetic.

The swimsuit is the One Piece Hope Sky Blue from GAL Floripa and is made in Brazil. It is currently retailing for $150 on the brand’s website.

How Alessandra Ambrosio maintained her Victoria’s Secret Angel body without dieting

During her Victoria’s Secret Angel days, Ambrosio broke down her eating habits and why she doesn’t diet.

According to Business Insider, she told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit that she doesn’t really diet due to bad experiences in the past.

“Whenever I start to diet, everything goes downhill. So if I want a little bite of dark chocolate on a plane or a cocktail with friends on the weekend, I’ll have it,” she said.

Ambrosio added that she also enjoys a glass of wine most nights and even indulges in red velvet cake two to three times a week.

While she doesn’t eliminate food groups, she keeps a balanced diet by feasting on salads with a source of protein after enjoying carb-heavy Brazilian cuisine when she is back in her native country.

Alessandra Ambrosio showcases her workout routine while wearing Alo

The stunning model stays active in the gym, which certainly helps her enjoy sweet treats.

She showed her Instagram followers her workout routine in partnership with Alo, a yoga clothing company brand.

In the video, Ambrosio performs lunges with light dumbells and transitions to an overhead dumbbell press.

She is also seen working on her glutes with resistance bands, performing kettlebell squats, and a variety of ab workouts.

The exercise routine helps build muscle and burn fat at the same time.

She wore an Alo green sports bra and white leggings in the clip and accessorized with a necklace for a fashionable activewear ensemble.