Alessandra Ambrosio models bikinis to promote sales

Alessandra Ambrosio strikes three poses for the company she launched with her “soul sister” co-founders. Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio is still killing it in the modeling world and beyond.

The Brazilian model has been the face of several brands throughout her impressive career.

This includes being one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable Angels and the first spokesperson for PINK, Victoria’s Secret’s younger-skewing brand.

Now in her 40s, Alessandra proves that her beauty and influence are everlasting.

Alessandra not only continues to model, but she also has become a successful businesswoman.

Alessandra co-founded the lifestyle brand GAL Floripa, with an emphasis on swimwear, and she recently used her iconic modeling skills to promote the company.

Alessandra Ambrosio glistens in her brand’s swimwear

Alessandra was in the spotlight for a trio of photos on GAL Floripa’s Instagram Stories.

The brand shared three photos of Alessandra soaking up some sun in the sand in a matching white bikini set and a light striped jacket.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In one photo, Alessandra sat with her tan and toned physique visible as she tucked a leg in and placed her hands up behind her head.

Alessandra wore a soft white bikini top and bottoms with her striped jacket featuring rolled cuffs. She looked off to the side with her hair down and white sunglasses on her face.

In a second photo, Alessandra stood with the sand and ocean shore behind her as she looked into the distance with her hands up and her taut torso arched.

The third photo saw Alessandra glowing under the sun with her white sunglasses on and her striped jacket hanging off her shoulder as she leaned her head back.

Pic credit: @galfloripa/Instagram

Why is the brand called GAL Floripa?

Alessandra’s GAL Floripa brand is a family affair of sorts, as it was launched by her and her “soul sisters” Gisele Coria and Aline Ambrosio, who the model grew up with in Brazil.

GAL Floripa combines the three ladies’ names and the location where they were inspired to create their brand.

On GAL Floripa’s About page, Alessandra is quoted as saying, “Growing up in Brazil, Gisele, Aline, and I spent most of our summers together by the beach, immersed in the natural beauty of Florianopolis, known as ‘The Magic Island,’ and spending almost every moment of the day in our swimwear. It makes sense that swimwear became like a second skin.”

The women-centered brand aims to highlight and enhance a woman’s curves and feminine figure.