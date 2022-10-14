Model Alessandra Ambrosio pictured at the Launch Of Patrick Ta’s Beauty Collection. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio models the sweet escape experience for Harper’s Bazaar Turkey’s September issue in a sequined sleeveless catsuit.

Ambrosio has been a mainstay in the high fashion industry for more than two decades and continues to flourish.

The Brazilian-American model is best known for her 13 years as a Victoria’s Secret Angel and has been one of the highest-paid models in the world due to her long-term relationship with numerous brands.

Alessandra shared new shots from the cover issue in which she relaxed on the pier in a stunning catsuit that accentuated her slender figure.

The close-fitting outfit extends from just above the bust with her hair laid perfectly for the sultry snap.

She shared the photos in an Instagram post, which also featured the model posing in another busty dress with a cross-collar.

Alessandra Ambrosio celebrates the launch of Stas x Booby Tape in a busty crop top

In August, Ambrosio joined Stassie Karanikolaou’s Booby Tape party in Los Angeles and cut a stunning figure.

Booby Tape recently showed a throwback photo from the event.

The supermodel also shared her photos from the LA bash in which she posed while playing with her long brunette hair.

Alessandra donned a fitted latex two-piece by Versace that showed off her amazing figure.

She joined Booby Tape founders, Bianca Roccisano and Bridgett Roccisano at one of LA’s hotspots, Delilah, to launch the new Stas x Booby Tape Illuminating Bronzer.

The 41-year-old model is dating Richard Lee. The pair were recently spotted packing on the PDA during a game of volleyball in Santa Monica.

She was previously engaged to Jamie Mazur for ten years before they parted ways in 2018. The former couple shares a daughter Anja and a son Noah.

The model also recently shared a photo with her two children as they enjoyed a luxury vacation.

Alessandra Ambrosio explains her personal style

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Ambrosio gave some insight into her personal style.

“In my personal life, I keep things simple. I’m a Brazilian girl, even though I now live in LA, so swimsuits and simple beachwear is my style. I love fashion but I don’t have to go crazy with buying items. I’m happy with what makes me comfortable. With my Omega watches, I am wearing an item that will last for generations, so there’s certainly nothing throwaway about that.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also told the outlet she didn’t think her modeling career would last but has developed inner confidence in her forties as her career continues to flourish.