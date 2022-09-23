Alessandra Ambrosio looks incredible in plunging dress

Alessandra Ambrosio looks incredible with a smokey eye look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in a plunging dress.

The Brazilian supermodel shocked everybody with recent pictures.

She is currently in Milan, Italy attending Milan Fashion Week and making our jaws fall to the floor.

Ambrosio attended the Pomellato: From Milan & All Around The World Event.

She posed for the camera wearing a magnificent gown. The dress seemed to be divided in two.

The bra of the dress was a baby pink color and the rest was all black.

Alessandra Ambrosio looks incredible in a pink and black gown

However, it gave the illusion that it was overlapping the bra, as well as having a squared shape right at her hips.

For shoes, she picked some pointy black stilettos, keeping it classy.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She adorned this look with some chains like a diamond matching necklace, earrings, and bracelet, as well as a big diamond ring. She also carried around a sparkly silver clutch.

The 41-year-old posted some pictures in a hallway and against a red wall on her Instagram for her 11.4 million followers to see.

She captioned this post, “Notte splendente!!!! @pomellato #mfw #ad.”

Alessandra Ambrosio talks about her career

Alessandra Ambrosio’s modeling career started when she was just 15 years old.

She even reached a goal a lot of models would like to, to become a Victoria’s Secret model. Seventeen years ago, she walked for the brand’s fashion show wearing lingerie made entirely out of candy. She walked in seventeen different runways, and even at some point, we saw her wearing the heaviest wings while pregnant with her second child. Not only that, but Ambrosio was chosen to wear the Fantasy Bra twice.

But being a model wasn’t really her dream as a child. She told Love Magazine she wanted to do something completely different.

“When I was really small, I wanted to work in NASA. … By the time I got to high school I wasn’t a nerd at all. I was the kind of girl that used to like to dress up. … That’s all I cared about: outfits and boys… So this happened [modeling].”

So, besides modeling, Ambrosio has also done some appearances in movies and series like Gossip Girl, America’s, Australia’s and Germany’s Next Top Model, and New Girl, among others. She may not have ended up working for NASA, but her modeling career doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon.