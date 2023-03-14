The Vanity Fair Oscar Party was a parade of sheer dresses, with Alessandra Ambrosio contributing her own unique look.

After a night of film celebration with the 95th annual Academy Awards, beautiful faces descended upon the Wallis Annenberg Center to attend Radhika Jones-hosted after-party.

Other famous faces wearing sheer looks included Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Emily Ratajkowski.

As for Alessandra, the Brazilian bombshell wore DUNDAS, serving up a definite fashion win. Alessandra and her team chose a garment from the DUNDAS D24 Collection, which had a lot of glamour.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel posted many pictures and videos to celebrate her beautiful red carpet look.

Alessandra’s 11.7 million Instagram followers were among the first to see the winning ensemble.

Alessandra shared a video as she posed by the mirror, allowing fans to view her garment in motion. The background music added to the ambiance with the Kat Edmonson song appropriately titled Sparkle and Shine.

The mother of two wore a backless dress with a delicate fabric and embroidery on the chest. Intricate designs also decorated the sleeves, adding texture to the look. Alessandra donned matching undergarments with extra sparkle.

As for her hair, Alessandra’s brown tresses featured an elegant updo with chunky bags framing her famous face. Her makeup included a soft glam look, with bronzed cheeks, smoky eyes, and matte lips.

Overall, Alessandra’s hair, makeup, and outfit created a cohesive look with elements of magic and glamour.

Alessandra was sure to tag the team of creatives who helped create her gorgeous look, including stylist Heather Smith, makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez, and hair designer Dominick Pucciarello.

The model let the video to the talking, simply tagging Vanity Fair in her caption.

As fans could see from the post, Alessandra’s dress left little to the imagination. She has maintained her figure over the years by leading an active lifestyle.

Alessandra Ambrosio’s surprising workout secrets

Alessandra shared some surprising information in an interview with Net-a-Porter.

The genetically-blessed beauty said that before doing her first Victoria’s Secret fashion show, she didn’t exercise.

She explained, “In my family, no one ever worked out. It wasn’t until I did my first Victoria’s Secret show that I started exercising.”

However, after meeting her ex-fiance, Jamie Mazur, Alessandra gained a new lease on life.

She continued, “Even when I got pregnant with my daughter Anja … I couldn’t understand this lifestyle my fiancé businessman Jamie Mazur had.”

Alessandra concluded, “Now that it’s a healthy, normal part of my daily routine, my kids will grow up seeing it in the same way, and I love that.”

The model has since become an ambassador for Alo, wearing athleticwear and exercising.