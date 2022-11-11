Alessandra Ambrosio shimmered in a silver gown for Glamour Mexico Women of the Year party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Model Alessandra Ambrosio stunned in silver at the Glamour Mexico Women of the Year party last night.

Alessandra always looks red-carpet-ready at events, and last night was no exception.

She was in Mexico City for the occasion and shared a series of three photos modeling her gown.

The famous model posed in between two tall beams in the first picture and shared others of her walking down the hallway and leaning against a window.

In the last shot, Alessandra showed off the back of the dress, posing with one foot up on the window ledge.

The dress featured a low scoop back and was tied in a criss-cross pattern with thin black strings.

Alessandra Ambrosio goes glam for Glamour

Alessandra shone brightly in the metallic silver gown at the Glamour Mexico party. The floor-length dress featured a high slit outlined in large ruffles up the left side to show off her toned legs.

She wore shiny silver pointed-toe pumps for the occasion that matched beautifully.

Alessandra also wore dangling sparkling earrings that went with her outfit. Her hair was curled for the event, and she wore it down.

She sported a red manicure and even wore a studded silver bangle to go with her gown as well.

On her Instagram story, Alessandra shared more highlights from the event, including a short clip of her accepting an award at the Glamour Women of the Year ceremony.

Alessandra thanked her mom and even gave her a birthday shoutout in her acceptance speech.

Alessandra models her swimsuit brand GAL Floripa

The Brazilian beauty not only models, but she co-founded her own beachwear line as well.

Alessandra created the line with her “soul sisters,” Gisele Cória and Aline Ambrosio.

Made in Brazil, the brand is called GAL Floripa and “encourages women to embrace their femininity.” The name comes from the city in Brazil where the model and her sisters grew up, Florianopolis.

Naturally, Alessandra often models looks for the lifestyle brand.

The co-creator is regularly featured on the brand’s Instagram page modeling cozy cotton loungewear as well as brightly colored tie-dye swimwear.

The mom-of-two even has a small selection of girls’ swimwear available on the site.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the brand partnered with The Invisible Cities Project in Brazil to distribute face masks to those in need in Alessandra’s hometown.