Alessandra Ambrosio basked under the sunset in a pretty pink bikini.

The Brazilian model sported the little bikini featuring a cutout and halter straps that crossed over her chest. The pink of the bikini brought out her glowing complexion and radiant skin.

Alessandra paired the bikini with a silky top that she left open. The cream-colored shirt balanced perfectly with the rosy pink of the bikini.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel accessorized her look with subtle rings and earrings. Her nails were freshly painted a glossy pink to match her bikini.

Alessandra’s gorgeous locks were pulled back, with a few strands hanging free in the front. Her makeup was minimal, and she covered her eyes with fashionable sunglasses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 41-year-old model’s overall look was brimming with beauty as she posed on top of the Fasano Hotel.

Alessandra Ambrosio strikes a pose in a pink bikini. Pic credit: Dilson Silva/BACKGRID

Alessandra Ambrosio partners with Alo Yoga

Alessandra is an extremely successful model, leading her to partner with brands such as Alo Yoga.

The star posted a stunning series of photos in yoga wear from Alo, and she looked absolutely incredible.

Her look included a tight-fitting black crop top with spaghetti straps and a V-neckline. She paired this with high-waisted spandex that showed off her fit physique.

It didn’t hurt that Alessandra was surrounded by a tropical environment that was nearly as gorgeous as she was. She overlooked a stunning blue ocean under a cloudless sky.

Alo sells a variety of cute yoga wear like the options that Alesandra showcased. The brand was likely happy with the promotion, as she posted it for her 11.6 million followers.

Alessandra Ambrosio stuns for an iced coffee line

Alessandra was also gorgeous in a series of photos that promoted Nespresso.

The brunette beauty shimmered in a stunning romper with fringe that flowed down to her feet. The silver look showed several cutouts and highlighted Alessandra’s amazing figure.

Her long locks were left loose, and they flowed gracefully over her shoulders. Her makeup was stunning, with glossy lips, dark lashes, and rosy cheeks.

She accessorized with a few bracelets, but not much more was needed as the dress was already so intricate. She posed in front of a breathtaking blue sea as the sun set behind her.

She included in her caption, “Yesterday, @nespresso and I took a minute to celebrate and enjoy the summer with The Barista Creations For Ice Coffee line.”