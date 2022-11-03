Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her daring style for a Dundas event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Alessandra Ambrosio is a former Victoria’s Secret Angel who announced her retirement in 2017 just a year before the world’s most famous fashion show ended for good in a dramatic way.

But, despite no longer strutting the runway in her underwear, the Brazilian bombshell is still busy as ever, modeling and influencing.

With her legs for days and a toned physique, Alessandra has been maintaining her good looks and her Victoria’s Secret retirement has not led to any rest for her.

The beauty frequently attends events and dinners for various clothing brands, having built up a network of close friends in the fashion industry over the years.

On Tuesday night, the stunning model attended a dinner for the clothing brand Dundas who did a collaboration with vodka brand Grey Goose, called DUNDAS X GREY GOOSE.

Alessandra wore the eye-catching Ravel dress from the designer that showed off her insanely toned and bronzed legs.

The model shared a shot of herself looking absolutely radiant in the ensemble, which featured green, black, and silver sparkles and tassels with a thigh-skimming hemline. It had long sleeves and a high neckline, but the wow factor was still there.

Alessandra kept her brunette hair stick straight and despite the new trend being middle parts, she showed that she is absolutely a millennial with her side part.

Her makeup looked incredibly sculpted and contoured, with a cat eye and a nude lipstick.

The model shared a close-up shot of the DUNDAS x GREY GOOSE collaboration purse, which was a purse shaped like a martini glass, covered in diamond decorations.

Alessandra Ambrosio stepped out for Halloween as an ‘Enchantress’

Alessandra has been busy partying lately, having recently attended a Halloween bash dressed as an “Enchantress.”

She wore a plunging black leotard with black chains hanging all in front of her chest and a black cape in the back.

The attention-grabbing costume featured a large black headpiece, and tattoos all down her legs and arms.

Alessandra wore her hair down and blue contact lenses that gave the whole look an edgy, dark vibe.

Alessandra is the founder of beachwear brand Gal Floripa

The model is the founder of GAL Floripa, a beachwear brand that makes all its pieces in Brazil.

In the new Feelings Collection, items are made with a cotton and terry cloth blend, giving the pieces a super comfy, cozy loungewear type of feel.

Being that she is a model herself, it would be crazy if Alessandra didn’t wear some of the pieces for photo shoots.

Just a few days ago, she shared a picture of herself in a bikini top and shorts from the Feelings Collection in which she was seen lounging on a swinging chair and leaning back on a balcony at the Fuso Concept Hotel.

Behind her was a clear blue ocean, and the whole shot looked like the epitome of the word vacation.