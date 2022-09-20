Alessandra Ambrosio is busty without blouse for street style

Alessandra Ambrosio looks stunning smiling for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Alessandra Ambrosio looked incredible during a shopping spree.

The Brazilian-American model was spotted walking down the sunny Santa Monica streets doing a little shopping.

Wearing only a brown bra and a beige blazer on top with rolled-up sleeves, Ambrosio gave off a model-off-duty look.

But the fun started with the incredible yellow pants, which faded into an orange color at the bottom.

For footwear, she wore some brown sandals that matched her top perfectly.

She accessorized by hanging some silver and gold necklaces around her neck, as well as a gold bracelet on her wrist and some chic circular red glasses.

Alessandra Ambrosio goes shopping in Santa Monica

The model’s look was a fun twist to casual street style.

Ambrosio let her brown hair down and straight as she carried around a shoulder bag that was not very visible.

Alessandra Ambrosio goes shopping in sunny Santa Monica.

Alessandra Ambrosio didn’t expect modeling to last

The 41-year-old has had a successful career. She became a Victoria’s Secret model back in 2004 and also had the opportunity to work with brands such as Ralph Lauren, Armani, and Christian Dior.

In 2004, she launched her very own swimwear line called Alessandra Ambrosio by Sais. By 2006, she became the first spokesmodel for Victoria’s Secret PINK line and walked the runway two years later, just three months after giving birth to her first child.

All this success led Ambrosio to be ranked number eight on Forbe’s list of the highest-paid models, with an estimated $5 million every year. She’s also considered one of the most beautiful women in the world and an icon in the fashion industry.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Ambrosio talked about her long-lasting partnership with the Swiss luxury watches brand, Omega and all the jewelry and fashion pieces she will pass down to her children. She also talked about her career and how her fashion sense has evolved as the years passed. But the most interesting revelation came when she was asked about her relationship with her body and style, and she said, “I think I’ve developed an inner confidence. I didn’t expect modeling to last, but here I am, still doing it and loving it. So, that has made me feel that I can embrace my look at every stage of my life.”