Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio can really do no wrong, but she was just SO right yesterday in an all-white outfit.

The 41-year-old Brazilian bombshell sent temperatures soaring in a cropped tank top with chic high-rise pants, a sliver of her sun-kissed core shining through.

Always one to give options, Alessandra shared three different poses to highlight every aspect of the ensemble, each one better than the last.

She wore her silky brunette locks down with light, dreamy waves, topping the style off with a cream-colored fedora.

The enchanting look was completed with several stunning handmade pieces by Los Angeles jeweler Jacquie Aiche.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She tagged her glam squad and the photographer, adding just three emojis to the caption: “🌛💚🌜.”

Alessandra Ambrosio sizzled in black gown for celebration

Alessandra pulled out all the stops to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Anastasia Beverly Hills, an unrivaled beauty brand.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore an unforgettable black gown with jaw-dropping details to the A-list event, showing off her sculpted physique.

The daring dress plunged and curved in all the right places to accentuate Alessandra’s enviable figure and flawless complexion.

She wore her dark tresses slicked back in a sleek high-fashion ponytail with a striking center part.

Alessandra congratulated the brand and its founder, Romanian-born beauty entrepreneur Anastasia Soare, adding, “Looking forward to what future will bring!”

Alessandra Ambrosio wore fringe dress for Nespresso Brasil partnership

Alessandra stopped traffic in a shimmery fringe dress to promote Nespresso Brasil, a unique coffee brand revolutionizing the caffeine experience.

The five-foot-ten beauty attended an event in Rio de Janeiro “to celebrate and enjoy the summer with The Barista Creations For Ice Coffee line.”

Oh, and Alessandra was clearly feeling energized as she twirled and posed by the ocean in the spectacular getup.

Beyond singing the brand’s praises on her personal social media account, Alessandra has been featured several times on Nespresso Brasil’s Instagram Page and website as a star ambassador.

The coffee company sells everything from convenient capsules for frozen recipes and coffee machinery to seasonal accessories, with Alessandra modeling countless products online.

While there’s simply no denying Alessandra enjoys her coffee, she also appreciates the energy-boosting properties of green tea.

During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she also touched on one of her favorite breakfast foods, which includes “eggs and/or avocado toast” and green juice following a workout.

She added her go-to dinners, “sushi or grill Brazilian BBQ at home.”