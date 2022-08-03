Alessandra Ambrosio in white sports bra and tight leggings spotted after workout

Alessandra Ambrosio shared some of her exercise routine with followers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Alessandra Ambrosio was “all white everything” during a recent Malibu workout.

When the Brazilian model isn’t showing off her toned figure in one of her Gal Floripa bikinis, she can surely be seen rocking some workout gear by her partner, Alo Yoga.

On Tuesday, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared four photos of her latest look while on the beaches of Malibu, California.

The swipe-through showed Alessandra, 41, putting her tight abdominal muscles and toned body on full display in a white workout set.

The set, consisting of a sports bra and high-waisted leggings, featured a unique design with mesh cutouts.

She reached her arms up, walked down a flight of steps, and even popped her arch on a mossy rock — just to get various angles of her body in the striking set.

“Easy, breezy… 🍃🌊 @alo #alopartner,” Alessandra wrote.

Alessandra Ambrosio shared workout videos in Alo set

Over on Alessandra’s Instagram Stories, she put her Alo set to the ultimate test with videos that showed her working out her legs, arms, and abs.

The first video showed the model in a squat position, bending while reaching a set of hand weights overhead.

The second consisted of her sharing some #TuesdayMotivation as she bent forward at the hips while holding onto the same weights. A final video incorporated a piece of gym equipment, which Alessandra used to bring her knees into her chest and test her core strength.

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

She also tagged the Alo white set in her Stories, which retails at $62 for the sports bra and $118 for the leggings.

The secret behind Alessandra Ambrosio’s toned physique

In an interview with E!, Alessandra shared the inside scoop on how she keeps her body in such impeccable shape.

“You’ve just got to put your mind [to it] and workout really hard. Extra hard. That’s what I did after I had my kids,” the model said.

She continued to say that she was a fan of the Tracy Anderson Method, an exercise that includes heavy cardio through dancing and loud music.

“I’m obsessed with it and I have the best time,” she said. “Cause the music is really loud, and you don’t really feel like you’re working out, you feel like you’re dancing and you’re learning all these cool dance moves.”

For overall health and wellness, Alessandra had some simple advice: “Just keep hydrated [and] eat healthy.”

Even at 41, it’s clear the former Angel has no plans to slow down her exercise routine any time soon.