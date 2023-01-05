Alessandra Ambrosio is celebrating a new year in an old way as the model poses in a bikini and soaks up the ‘Vitamin sea’ in pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Alessandra Ambrosio perfectly rang in the new year, wearing a bikini in the ocean while soaking up the sun.

The Brazilian supermodel struck a series of model poses in a white bikini as she went for a refreshing swim at a beach.

Although the photos could have easily appeared in a high-fashion magazine, Alessandra chose to post the shots on social media. Judging from the effortlessness with which the mother of two posed, it is easy to see how Alessandra became one of the most sought-after models in the world.

Alessandra shared a jam-packed carousel photo featuring her in a white two-piece on her Instagram. The picture was greatly adored by her fans, who showered the post with likes and comments.

Alessandra wrote, “Vitamin sea,” with a few ocean-themed emojis for the caption that accompanied the post.

Alessandra also geotagged the location of her impromptu shoot, identifying Isla Holbox, a Mexican island, as the backdrop to the stunning images.

Alessandra Ambrosio in white bikini enoys ‘Vitamin sea’

The first image showed Alessandra with her eyes closed and her head tilted back as she stood in water up to her hips. She rocked a white string bikini with gold detailing decorating the straps. Alessandra also sported a long gold necklace, adding a bohemian vibe to the beachy look.

Alessandra’s light brown locks blew in the wind as she took in the moment.

The second picture featured the model on her knees in the water, this time with the view from the waist up to the sky.

Alessandra tilted back her head again with wet hair, becoming one with nature and looking gorgeous.

Finally, Alessandra stood up in the last shot, angling her body diagonally toward the camera.

The ocean water was bluish-green, and the sky was blue, with a fluffy cloud decorating the picturesque background.

As Alessandra rang in the new year, it was clear that her hard work in the gym paid off for the model.

Her toned abs and chiseled physique looked better than ever, thanks to Alessandra’s gym sessions.

Alessandra Ambrosio shares glutes workout

As a Brazilian native, Alessandra grew up in a bikini.

The model revealed that in Brazil, the glutes are one of the most important features of the body. Accordingly, Alessandra worked to achieve definition, doing fire hydrants and leg lifts with five-pound weights.

She told SELF, “For mine, I put 5-pound ankle weights on each leg, get on all fours and kick each heel up toward the ceiling. I do three sets of 20. Then I also do three sets of 20 fire hydrants, where you lift each bent leg up and out to the side.”

Alessandra certainly started 2023 in the right direction.