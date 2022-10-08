Alessandra Ambrosio in skintight spandex for early workout

Alessandra Ambrosio turned up the heat in skin-tight spandex for an early morning workout. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio gave her 11.4M followers a taste of the supermodel life in a recent Instagram Story with her wearing skintight spandex at the gym for an early-morning workout.

Of course, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel pulled off the “early bird” look with ease, rocking a casual ponytail and what appears to be an all-black spandex set.

She sat cross-legged on a piece of workout equipment as she snapped the impromptu mirror selfie in the dimly lit room.

It’s nearly impossible to look away anytime this fashion icon is in the room, but surely it’s even more difficult when her outfit is basically glued to her gorgeous curves.

Still, Alessandra has been very candid with her fans about the hard work she’s had to put in at the gym to stay in shape over the years.

She’s even shared videos of her usual workout routine along with healthy recipes to encourage others to reach their full potential.

Alessandra Ambrosio celebrates pumpkin spice season in a sexy orange dress

In her most recent Instagram post, Alessandra paid homage to autumn, AKA pumpkin spice season, by striking pose after perfect pose in a slinky orange gown.

Not only did the floor-length number accentuate her svelte body in all the right places, but it also left one of her muscular arms visible for all to admire.

Alessandra boldly went barefoot in the ensemble and embellished the look with a few elegant pieces of silver jewelry.

The model’s brunette locks swayed and moved with the rhythm of her expert catwalk for the shoot, and a smokey cat eye provided the perfect finishing touch.

Finally, she paired the pumpkin-inspired post with a song by The Zombies fittingly titled Time of the Season.

Alessandra Ambrosio shows off legs in a sexy zebra print outfit

Alessandra really got in touch with her wild side last week, wearing a two-piece zebra print set by the legendary fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.

The design included a button-top, cropped coat over a tight mini skirt that revealed Alessandra’s supermodel physique.

The untamed look even featured matching booties at the end of her bronze, sculpted legs, which, by the way, appear to go on for miles.

The beauty simply captioned the post “D&G ⚡️🖤⚡️”.

Despite being one of the hottest people on planet Earth, Alessandra always remains humble and authentic. In her own words, “I love Cheetos, those hot, spicy kind. And chocolate. Every time I’m in the airport I’m buying Cheetos and eating them on the airplane.”