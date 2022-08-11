Alessandra Ambrosio in skimpy white bikini for paddle boarding

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoyed a paddle-boarding session in a skimpy bikini in Montenegro. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Alessandra Ambrosio proved that even while on vacation a model can never fully relax and eat as much as she wants.

The former Victoria’s Secret angel worked up a sweat on Wednesday, though she tried to make it an enjoyable workout as she stood up on a paddle board while on vacation in Montenegro.

The Brazilian stunner showed off her sensational figure in a skimpy bikini as she enjoyed her ride, with the beautiful coast of Montenegro in the background.

She later added to her Instagram Stories, showing herself standing in front of a sunset in the bikini, giving her followers a view from behind.

The next day, the model shared several photos in which she busted out of a silver bikini that barely contained her chest, paired with bottoms that included ruching on the front.

She sat in the pool and on the sun-soaked day with a pair of white sunglasses, using a very retro filter. Her hair was wet and slicked back and she was most likely makeup-free.

She captioned the series, “Vacation mode 🔛☀️,” clearly enjoying the day spent on the water with her kids.

Alessandra has been advertising her swimwear line in Brazil

It seems as if Alessandra Ambrosio has been all over the world, and before she landed in Montenegro for a relaxing vacation, she was working on a campaign in Brazil, advertising her bikini collection.

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

The model is the founder of GAL Floripa, a swimwear line out of Brazil.

She posted a photo from the balcony of the Fuso Concept Hotel where she stood in a very soft-looking gray bikini, showing off her toned abs.

Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

The bikini top retails for $142, and the bottoms $108, and they’re part of the new Feelings collection.

Her hair was pulled back into a braided ponytail and she looked into the distance, captioning the gorgeous shot, “Ilha da Magia ✨🤍🌊🌤 @fusohotel.”

Alessandra posted a video clip from the shoot, with a few other models all wearing the new collection as they walked around, ate fruit, and enjoyed a laugh.

It was almost as if the model was reliving her glory days as a Victoria’s Secret angel when she would writhe around on beaches with white sand or stomp down the famous Victoria’s Secret runway.

Alessandra played beach volleyball in a bikini from the collection along with a friend

Just last week, Alessandra played a game of volleyball in a bikini from her GAL Floripa line, along with a friend who also donned the swimwear.

The pair was seen posing together in barely-there orange and red bikinis. Alessandra captioned the post, “Beach volleyball day ☀️🏐🌴 @galfloripa.”