Alessandra Ambrosio in red hot bikini, shows some leg in Italy

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoyed an Italian break in a red hot bikini and shorts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoyed the sunshine of the Amalfi Coast over the weekend as she spent time on the water, tanned her toned body, and danced around.

The former Victoria’s Secret model has been enjoying a number of vacations this summer and is now soaking up the Italian sun in a number of skimpy outfits.

She was seen living it up on a boat, kissing current boyfriend Richard Lee, and taking a dip in the refreshing water.

Alessandra posted a carousel of Instagram pics in which she wore a bright red bikini and an outfit that showed off her long legs.

Alessandra had been in Italy at the beginning of the month, so it’s unclear if she has returned to the Amalfi Coast or if her pictures are simply delayed.

Judging by the captions, it appears Alessandra was attending the wedding of friends that she had shown previously, so the pictures are most likely throwbacks.

Alessandra Ambrosio embraced old Hollywood glamour in a red bikini and sunhat

In the carousel, the model first took a selfie looking like an old Hollywood movie star, with a white sun hat with flowers and ribbons to hold it in place on her chin.

She paired it with a red and white striped top, brown cat-eye sunglasses, and a glossy lip.

In the next photo, the rest of her outfit was shown, including a pair of cream-colored shorts with a lace pattern and silver sandals. The Brazilian model was seen kissing her boyfriend as she showed off her long legs, lifting one up in a romantic gesture.

She also wore the same outfit as she laid back, showing off her lean legs and letting her hair blow in the wind as she lounged on a boat in front of incredibly blue water. She looked to be living the kind of life most people envy.

In a later photo, Alessandra wore the same hat and paired it with a red-hot bikini as she stood in front of clear blue water with stunning mountains and boats in the harbor.

She gave a view of her famous rear in the strapless bikini, showing off her golden tan. She later threw on a white see-through cover-up as she danced and sang on the boat with pals.

She captioned the photos, “Amore Al mare ⚓️❤️⚓️.”

Alessandra wore a black strapless dress as she attended a wedding

In a previous post from the trip, Alessandra showed off her wedding outfit; a black, strapless corset dress with a leotard and a see-through pattern on the bottom. She wore her hair straight and down and paired it with a red lip.

She captioned the photos, “cena italiana!!!! 🌹💋🇮🇹 #dominickandmichael.”