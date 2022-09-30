Alessandra Ambrosio in plunging swimsuit encourages fans

Alessandra Ambrosio looked sensational in the snap. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Alessandra Ambrosio rocked a plunging swimsuit as she issued an environmental message to fans.

The gorgeous model wore a busty aquamarine one-piece with a deep neckline for a stunning snap she posted to Instagram.

The jaw-dropping outfit included blue frills and feathers which floated on wires out behind it.

A pair of matching aquamarine platform heels had multi-colored straps that rose up Alessandra’s calves and showcased her long, tanned legs.

Alessandra urged her 11.4million followers to “SAVE WATER” on the post and she tagged @moreorlessmag.

More or Less says it champions “creativity over cost and consumption” and promotes sustainable designers.

Alessandra Ambrosio hated her ears

Alessandra is now one of the highest-paid models in the world and regularly ranks high up in “most beautiful” lists.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But as a child, she was deeply insecure about her looks and is said to have even had botched surgery to pin her ears back at the age of 11.

ABC News quoted the model as saying, “I always knew I wanted to be a model so I decided to have my ears pinned back, because they stuck out a bit. I found this doctor in my hometown in Brazil who had only done it once before, so I was a guinea pig. The first few nights, it felt like someone had cut off my ears. For a year, I had to go back for mini-surgeries.”

She added, “Doctors say they can fix them, but cosmetic surgery freaks me out now.”

Now, Alessandra has legions of fans and has posed for the biggest names in fashion including Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Dior, Armani, Hugo Boss, and Calvin Klein.

Alessandra Ambrosio is stunning in lace

Alessandra stole the show at Milan Fashion Week with a sensational Dolce & Gabbana outfit.

The supermodel donned a revealing black, lacy number for a sizzling video posted to Instagram.

In the clip, Alessandra set pulses racing as she prepared for the D&G show before parading in her sheer bodysuit with black underwear and knee-high boots.

Alessandra strutted confidently with a leather jacket thrown over her shoulder and captioned the video, “CIAO KIM DOLCE&GABBANA.”

Alessandra also wowed fans with another More or Less promotion, which featured her wearing a bikini covered with cuddly toys.

The Brazilian beauty was one of nine former Victoria’s Secret models to feature in the upcycling campaign.

Candice Swanepoel, Lais Ribeiro, Stella Maxwell, Sara Sampaio, Martha Hunt, Elsa Hosk, Lily Aldridge, and Leomie Anderson also posed for the magazine.