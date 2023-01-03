Alessandra Ambrosio is beautiful in a pink bikini as she celebrates the New Year on the beach as the sun sets. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Henrymcgee

Alessandra Ambrosio kicked off the new year perfectly as she posed in a pink bikini on the beach, returning to her swimsuit modeling roots.

The Brazilian supermodel struck her best model pose in a hot pink bikini as she relaxed on the sandy shores of a beach.

Alessandra shared the beautiful photo featuring her pink two-piece on her Instagram, where it was met with much adoration from her fans in the form of likes and comments.

The post made it easy to see why Alessandra has become one of the most sought-after models in the world, as she looked effortlessly gorgeous in paradise.

The mother of two sat with folded legs, rocking a pink bandeau-style top with ruching in the center of the bodice. She paired the pink bikini top with matching bottoms, and the color contrasted perfectly against her bronzed skin.

Alessandra raised her arms above her head, creating a heart with her body and hands.

Alessandra Ambrosio in pink bikini strikes a pose

Behind Alessandra, the sun was setting, and the colors in the sky were simply breathtaking. Shades of pink, orange, and blue decorated the sky, which reflected against the water to create a magnificent illusion.

It looked like Alessandra had a bare face, allowing her natural beauty to shine through in the shot. Alessandra’s light brown hair was straight, pulled away from her hair and cascading down her back.

The post was captioned with a simple phrase, “Happy New Year,” but the picture arguably said more than words ever could.

While Alessandra has amazingly good looks, her beauty isn’t just skin deep. She has also earned the title of a successful businesswoman who has created her own brand with her childhood friends.

Alessandra’s brand, GAL Floripa, was a natural fit for the bikini model, who grew up on the beaches of Brazil.

In fact, one such beach called Florianópolis was the inspiration for the swimwear line’s name.

Alessandra Ambrosio launches GAL Floripa

Alessandra told PEOPLE in 2019 about the inspiration behind GAL Floripa. She explained how she started the brand with her sister, Aline, and best friend, Gisele Coria. Using an amalgamation of the trio’s names and their childhood getaway–GAL Floripa came to life.

Alessandra said, “We always had this dream. We grew up in Florianopolis, which is an island south of Brazil, and swim was always like our second skin.”

Alessandra showed that dreams could come true with the creation of her swimsuit line.