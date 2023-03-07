Alessandra Ambrosio may have retired from the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2017, but that doesn’t mean she’ll ever truly hang up her wings.

The Brazilian bombshell must have been reminiscing about happy memories when she would wear intricate lace bras and heels while strutting down a long ramp in front of millions of viewers.

She kept her body in such tip-top shape that she and the other models constantly exercised, telling Insider, “Right before we would walk the runway, we would work out as if that was actually going to make a difference. All of the girls would get together and start doing synchronized workouts.”

Being that she was one of the most famous faces of the brand, Alessandra has managed to continue her modeling career and has been thriving without the lingerie giant.

The model shared an Instagram Story that featured a post from a fan account with a picture of her on the runway several years ago.

She wore a pale blue bra and underwear with exquisite rhinestone detailing along the top, bottoms, stomach, and wrists.

Alessandra was the epitome of sexy and glamorous as she posed at the end of the runway with enormous gold angel wings behind her.

Her long brunette hair was down in the quintessential Victoria’s Secret bedhead waves, and her makeup featured a dark, smoky eye with super shiny lipgloss.

She confidently put her hands on her hips for the photo that must have been taken during a live performance from one of the many guest singers that appeared at the famous fashion show.

Alessandra Ambrosio shared a throwback picture from the Victoria’s Secret runway. Pic credit: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio wore an Alo exercise outfit

While she is no longer gracing Victoria’s Secret catalogs with her presence, Alessandra has had time to focus on her own swimwear brand Gal Floripa and share endorsements from various brands she is partnered with.

One such brand is Alo, which counts several Instagram influencers and celebrities as fans, including fellow former Victoria’s Secret models Barbara Palvin and Candice Swanepoel, as well as Jessica Alba, Natalie Roser, and Bachelor Nation alums Emily Ferguson and Raven Gates.

Alessandra shared a post at the end of January where she posed for three pictures while on vacation in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

She posed on a wooden deck overlooking incredibly clear blue water in a sports bra and bicycle shorts. In the last shot, she got a little cheeky and shared a fun image of herself drinking from a coconut.

She captioned the post, “It’s a summer thing 🥥🌴🌞.”

Alessandra wore the 5″ Airlift High-Waist Laser Cut Speedy Short in dark blue, which costs $93, and the matching Airlift Laser Cut Speedy Bra Tank for $98. The ensemble now comes in dark pink, called Mars Clay.

Alo recently dropped the new Infinity Blue collection

The Alo brand recently dropped the new Infinity Blue collection featuring several of the most popular products in that color.

That includes the 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging with matching bra and anoraks, loungewear, sports bras, and onesies.

Alo has expanded exponentially with women’s and men’s clothes, accessories, and beauty items. They have an app with which users can get an at-home workout and their own exercise studios and stores.